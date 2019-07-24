Premier League Transfer News: PSG agree fee with Everton for Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye is all set to play for PSG next season

What's the story?

Sky Sports have reported that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have struck an agreement with Everton over the transfer of Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye for a £28 million fee.

In case you didn't know...

After impressing at Goodison Park for 3 seasons, Senegal's Idrissa Gueye was linked with a move to PSG in January earlier this year. However, Everton did not sell the player then.

Everton were resigned to losing their star midfielder and as a response to his potential sale, they signed midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City as a replacement for the Senegalese midfielder.

The heart of the matter...

Having rejected a bid of £21.5 million from PSG for the midfielder initially, Everton have now agreed a fee worth £28 million for one of their best and most consistent performers.

PSG and Everton have agreed a £28million fee for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to Sky Sources — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2019

Gueye arrived at Everton three seasons ago and he made an instant impact at the club. In 2016, he topped the ranking of players to have made the highest number of tackles and interceptions per match across Europe.

Since then, the defensive midfielder has appeared in more than 30 Premier League games in each season for the club. The 29-year-old has been in fine form as he shared the club's 2018/19 Player's Player of the Year Award with Lucas Digne.

His arrival at Paris will indeed be a big boost for the Ligue 1 champions, who need reinforcements in the center of the park after the departure of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus.

What's next?

Having signed Ander Herrera from Manchester United on a free transfer in this transfer window, Idrissa Gueye's £28 million move will strengthen PSG's midfield for the upcoming season.

If the club can solve the futures of a few of their star players, PSG will have a good of progressing further in the upcoming edition of the Champions League.