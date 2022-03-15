Lille vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting tips | 16th March 2022

Lille welcome Chelsea to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 side have not conceded a goal since suffering a 2-0 loss in their first leg fixture. They secured 1-0 and 4-0 wins over Lyon and Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 and played out a goalless draw against Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

The Blues have also enjoyed a solid run since the first leg fixture, suffering just one loss, with that defeat coming in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on penalties.

They secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday and a narrow win here will be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

Lille vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Chelsea have enjoyed a 100% record in the three encounters so far.

No team have boasted better possession than the visitors (63.5%) in the competition.

Chelsea have progressed into the next round of fixtures in the Champions League knockout stage nine of the 11 times in which they have won the first leg. The only two losses came when they played the second leg in the away fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition every single time they faced a loss in the first leg of a knockout stage fixture.

Only Liverpool (5) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Chelsea (4) in the Champions League this season.

The visiting side have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Champions League games.

The hosts have the worst disciplinary record in the competition, with the players accumulating 24 bookings so far, Chelsea, on the other hand, have the best disciplinary record among the sides still left in the competition with just eight bookings.

Lille vs Chelsea Prediction

Lille have kept a clean sheet in their last five league games, recording three wins. They have scored seven goals in as many games in the Champions League, with just one of them coming at home.

Though defense is their strong suit, in this game they need to find their shooting boots, as they have a two-goal deficit to overcome.

For Chelsea, this will be their third game in a week while they also face an FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough just a couple of days after this game. Such a busy schedule could take a toll on their match fitness levels and Thomas Tuchel faces a selection dilemma here.

The reigning champions will likely settle for a draw as they will keep an eye on the FA Cup quarter-finals as well. A low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Chelsea

Lille vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Kai Havertz to score or assist anytime - Yes (The German forward has scored five goals and an assist in his last five games across all competitions and was the goalscorer in the first leg)

