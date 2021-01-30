Lille vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with a set of important fixtures as Lille take on Dijon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and will want to win this game.

Dijon are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the league table. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Lorient in its previous match and needs to be at its best this weekend.

Lille, on the other hand, are competing with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon for the Ligue 1 title and could move to the top of the table with a victory in this fixture. Les Dogues edged an excellent Rennes side to a 1-0 victory earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

🧤 Our 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨 in 🔝 form during #training today 💪 pic.twitter.com/R8rmYddPz3 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 29, 2021

Lille vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Lille have an exceptional record against Dijon and have won eight matches out of a total of 11 games played between the two sides. Dijon have managed only two victories against Lille and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place last year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Lille. Dijon struggled to make an impact on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-W

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-D-W

Lille vs Dijon Team News

Renato Sanches is back in the squad

Lille

Lille might have to do without a few important players in this game as Burak Yilmaz and Jeremy Pied are struggling with their fitness. Xeka served his suspension against Rennes earlier this week and is available for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied, Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Dijon need to win this game. Image Source: Twitter

Dijon

Anibal Chala is currently carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Lille this weekend. Dijon have struggled this season and will need to name their best line-up on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anibal Chala

Suspended: None

Lille vs Dijon Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Dijon Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muziga, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sacha Boey; Bersant Celina, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe; Mounir Chouiar; Mama Balde

Lille vs Dijon Prediction

Lille have exceeded expectations so far this season and their stellar performances have given them a genuine chance of winning the Ligue 1 title. Les Dogues have a powerful attacking line-up and have been impressive in the final third.

Dijon have endured a miserable campaign so far and will face a stern challenge this weekend. Lille have better players at their disposal and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Dijon

