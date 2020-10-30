Lille vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille are set to play hosts to Lyon on Sunday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Lille come into this game following a 2-2 draw against Scottish Premiership side Celtic on Thursday in the Europa League group stage.

A brace from Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi for Celtic was cancelled out by goals from Turkish right-back Zeki Celik and France international Jonathan Ikone for Lille.

Lyon, on the other hand, thrashed AS Monaco 4-1 on Sunday in Ligue 1. A brace from Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi and goals from captain and Netherlands international Memphis Depay and talented young midfielder Houssem Aouar sealed victory for Lyon, who had young left-back Melvin Bard sent off late in the second half.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder scored a penalty in the second half, which proved to be scant consolation for AS Monaco.

Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head

In 32 previous encounters between the two sides, Lille hold a slight advantage. They have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other in March this year, with Lille beating Lyon 1-0. A goal from former Chelsea and Marseille striker Loic Remy, now at Caykur Rizespor, secured the win for Lille.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-D-W-W

Lille vs Lyon Team News

Lille have no known injury issues, and manager Christophe Galtier is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Lyon will be without Belgium international centre-back Jason Denayer, who is out with an injury, while left-back Melvin Bard is suspended. Other than that, there are no known injuries plaguing manager Rudi Garcia's squad.

Injured: Jason Denayer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Melvin Bard

Lille vs Lyon Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan David

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Sinaly Diomande, Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Tino Kadewere, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi

Lille vs Lyon Prediction

Lille may have lost key striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli in the summer, but that has not affected their form so far. They are yet to lose a game in the league, and are second in the table, just behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference. The likes of Renato Sanches have impressed, and there is more to come from the summer's marquee signing in Jonathan David.

Lyon, on the other hand, have had a more subdued start than Lille. They have managed to hold on to their stars in Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay, who were close to moves to Arsenal and Barcelona respectively. The win against AS Monaco will have been a major confidence boost, and could prove to be a catalyst for Lyon to go on an unbeaten run.

A close match is on the cards. Lille and Lyon both have talented squads, and a draw seems to be a likely result.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Lyon

