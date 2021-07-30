Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Trophee des Champions 2021

Lille are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday in the final of the Trophee des Champions.

Lille come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Sergio Conceicao's Porto in a friendly fixture. Second-half goals from midfielder Bruno Costa and Brazilian forward Fernando Andrade ensured victory for Porto.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from experienced Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Spain international Oscar Rodriguez for Sevilla was cancelled out by goals from Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and young attacker Kenny Nagera for Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost six and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Ligue 1, with Lille beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. A first-half goal from Canadian forward Jonathan David sealed the deal for Lille, who had Portuguese centre-back Tiago Djalo sent off late in the second-half. Paris Saint-Germain had superstar forward Neymar sent off.

Lille form guide: yet to play

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: yet to play

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Lille

Lille will be without Turkish right-back Zeki Celik, who is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jocelyn Gourvennec is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zeki Celik

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, will be missing a few names. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Marquinhos, forward Neymar, attacker Angel Di Maria and midfielder Leandro Paredes, who were all involved at the Copa America 2021 and will not be available.

Euro 2020 winners, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Marco Verratti, are not available as well, alongside Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia. Experienced centre-back Sergio Ramos, left-back Juan Bernat, right-back Colin Dagba and Brazil international Rafinha are all out injured.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Rafinha, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Leandro Paredes, Neymar, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Lille won the Ligue 1 last season, but have lost key components of that team already. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has joined AC Milan, while midfielder Boubakary Soumare has moved to Leicester City. Christophe Galtier is now the manager of Nice, and new boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has a tough job in his hands.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have made a host of new signings. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, centre-back Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum have all joined the club on free transfers, while right-back Achraf Hakimi has been a big-money acquisition. Midfielder Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with the club recently.

Paris Saint-Germain should win this game.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

