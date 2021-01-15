Lille vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille are back in action in the Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Reims in an important fixture at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Reims are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have managed to stage a recovery over the past few weeks. The away side has picked up 11 points in its last five games and will be confident ahead of this match.

Lille, on the other hand, are battling with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon for the top spot in the league and will need to win this game. Les Dogues edged Nimes to a 1-0 victory last weekend and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

When you're @Ligue1_ENG's 🔝 assist provider [with 7️⃣] ... 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝔹𝕒𝕞𝕓𝕒 👏

Lille vs Reims Head-to-Head

Reims have a surprisingly good record against Lille and have won five games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed only four victories against Reims and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Lille. Jonathan Bamba scored the winning goal on the day and will have to be at his best in this match.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-D-W

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-D-W

Lille vs Reims Team News

Renato Sanches is back in the squad

Lille

Lille will have to do without a few important players in this game as Yusuf Yazici and Luiz Araujo have been excluded from the squad. Jeremy Pied is also carrying a knock and might not play a part this week.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Suspended: None

Reims have a strong squad.

Reims

Reims have a few injury concerns to address and may have to do without the services of Anastasios Donis and Valon Berisha in this game. Reims have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anastasios Donis, Valon Berisha

Suspended: None

Lille vs Reims Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

🎙 "On a affaire à une grosse cylindrée du championnat [...]"



🎥 La conférence de presse de David Guion et @CafaroMathieu avant #LOSCSDR dimanche 👇 pic.twitter.com/S214uThb8T — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) January 15, 2021

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Ghislain Konan, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Moreto Cassama, Marshall Munetsi, Xavier Chavalerin; Arber Zeneli, Boulaye Dia, Nathanael Mbuku

Lille vs Reims Prediction

Lille have a formidable squad and have exceeded expectations over the past few months. With Renato Sanches back in the squad, Les Dogues have a distinct upper hand going into this match.

Reims have been impressive over the past month but will need to build on their progress in this game. Lille have talented players at their disposal and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Reims

