Lyon vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Metz in an intriguing clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon have been excellent so far this season and will want to build on their progress with a victory in this match.

Metz are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been largely inconsistent over the past year. The away side has endured a slump in recent weeks and will need to be at its best to stand a chance this weekend.

Lyon are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and will look to remain ahead of Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the month. Les Gones were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Rennes last weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

🎙️ @RudiGarcia speaking ahead of #OLFCM: "@BrunooG97 and Cenk Özkacar are back but they are far from their best. @SlimaniIslam has only just arrived - he obviously doesn't have 90 minutes in him yet but he will be with us on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/eXNeF45K7Y — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 15, 2021

Lyon vs Metz Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Metz and have won 18 matches out of a total of 24 games played between the two teams. Metz have managed only three victories against Lyon and will have to be wary of their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi scored two of the three goals on the day and will likely play an important role in this fixture.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-D

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-L-W-W

Lyon vs Metz Team News

Bruno Guimaraes is back for this match

Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes and Cenk Ozkacar are back in the squad for this game but are unlikely to make it into the starting eleven. Islam Slimani has joined Lyon but will likely remain on the bench for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manuel Cabit suffered an unfortunate injury last year. Image Source: Archyworldys

Metz

Metz have a depleted squad at the moment and will have to do without Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette, and Farid Boulaya in this match. Kevin N'Doram is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Lyon.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette, Farid Boulaya

Doubtful: Kevin N'Doram

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Metz Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Metz Predicted XI (5-4-1): Alexandre Oukidja; Thomas Delaine, John Boye, Kiki Kouyate, Dylan Bronn, Fabien Centonze; Youssef Maziz, Habib Maiga, Victorien Angban, Lamine Gueye; Aaron Leya Iseka

Lyon vs Metz Prediction

Lyon have one of the best squads in France and have exceeded expectations with their performances this season. The likes of Memphis Depay and Tinotenda Kadewere are firing on all cylinders at the moment and will play a crucial part in Lyon's push for the Ligue 1 title.

Metz have not been at their best this year and will need to take it up a notch against Les Gones. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Metz

