Lille vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille take on Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have been exceptional this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Saint-Etienne are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side stunned Marseille with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, have enjoyed an exceptional season and hold a three-point lead over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the title race. Les Dogues thrashed Lens in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Lille have a positive record against Saint-Etienne and have won 14 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Saint-Etienne have managed only eight victories against Lille and need to cut the deficit this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Lille wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-L-W

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed training sessions with the rest of the squad. Renato Sanches is yet to recover from his knock, however, and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Jessy Moulin, Yvann Macon, and Anthony Modeste are currently injured and will be unavailable for this game. Ryad Boudebouz and Harold Moukoudi also have fitness concerns and might not play a part against Lille.

Injured: Jessy Moulin, Yvann Macon, Anthony Modeste

Doubtful: Ryad Boudebouz, Harold Moukoudi

Suspended: None

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Boubakary Soumare, Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Stefan Bajic; Gabriel Silva, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Pape Abou Cisse, Mathieu Debuchy; Yvan Neyou; Adil Aouchiche, Mahdi Camara, Denis Bouanga, Romain Hamouma; Wahbi Khazri

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lille have built a formidable squad this season and have excellent players in their ranks at the moment. The likes of Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan Bamba have played pivotal roles this season and will want to make their mark on this game.

Saint-Etienne can punch above their weight on the day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Lille are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Saint-Etienne

