Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain take on Reims at the Parc des Princes this weekend. The French champions have not been at their best this season and need to win this game.

Reims are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side have endured a slump in recent weeks and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are three points behind Lille in the league table and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes last weekend and will need to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent record against Reims and have won eight matches out of a total of 13 games played between the two teams. Reims have managed only three victories against Paris Saint-Germain and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two French sides took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Mauro Icardi was in lethal form on the day and will have to step up against Reims on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-D-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Team News

Mbappe is back for this game

Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat's fitness is a source of concern for the Parisians at the moment and the Spaniard is unlikely to be risked in this match. Presnel Kimpembe served his suspension against Montpellier in the Coupe de France and is available for selection.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims

Valon Berisha is the only fitness concern for Reims at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. The away side is the underdog against Paris Saint-Germain and is likely to name a defensive team this weekend.

Injured: Valon Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Ghislain Konan, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro, Xavier Chavalerin; Nathanael Mbuku, Arber Zeneli, Boulaye Dia

Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have the best squad in France at the moment and will need to hit their peak this month. The French giants are not in control of the Ligue 1 title race this season and will need Lille to drop points this weekend to retain their crown.

Reims gave a good account of themselves against Monaco last weekend but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team on paper and hold all the cards this weekend.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Reims

