Lille vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with another round of important matches as Lille lock horns with Strasbourg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have been a formidable force this season and will want to win this game.

Strasbourg are in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Angers last week and will want to pull off an upset in this match.

Lille, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and will want to build on their slender lead in the title race. Les Dogues thrashed Lorient by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Strasbourg and have won nine games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed six victories against Lille and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Lille. Strasbourg struggled to cope with Lille's attacks on the day and will have to be more robust this weekend.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-D-L

Lille vs Strasbourg Team News

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Mehmet Zeki Celik and Lille forward Burak Yilmaz has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Jeremy Pied has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Burak Yilmaz, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Suspended: None

Habib Diallo can be Strasbourg's trump card. Image Source: En24 News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Matz Sels and Mohamed Simakan in this game. Lebo Mothiba is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against Lille this weekend.

Injured: Matz Sels, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Lille vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Jeremy Pied; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

🇹🇷 The man who puts the 𝗬 in Frida𝗬@yaziciyusuf97 𝗬𝗬 pic.twitter.com/Oz2kJGdIkV — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 26, 2021

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima; Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lille have built an excellent squad this season and will be intent on giving Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon a run for their money in the Ligue 1 title race. The likes of Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David have been excellent in recent weeks and will want to make an impact on this match.

Strasbourg have struggled this season and will avoid a relegation battle in the coming months. Lille are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Strasbourg

