Marseille vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Marseille in an important clash at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. Lyon have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Marseille have endured a miserable campaign so far and currently find themselves in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings. The home side has improved in recent weeks and has a massive point to prove in this fixture.

Lyon are currently engaged in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Lille for the Ligue 1 crown. Les Gones edged Brest to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Marseille and have won 20 matches out of a total of 48 games played between the two teams. Marseille have managed only 10 victories against Lyon and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Lyon missed several chances to win the match on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-L-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1 : W-L-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time

Marseille vs Lyon Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Dario Benedetto, Valentin Rongier, and Hiroki Sakai are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Florian Thauvin and Arkadiusz Milik are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to recover in time for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik

Suspended: Dario Benedetto, Valentin Rongier, Hiroki Sakai

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Advertisement

Marcelo is injured at the moment and might not be risked in this fixture. Rudi Garcia has a strong side at his disposal and will have to field his best combination against Marseille.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcelo

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Lyon Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola; Olivier Ntcham, Boubacar Kamara, Papa Gueye; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Valere Germain, Dimitri Payet

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Mattia De Sciglio, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have exceeded expectations this season and will want to remain in contention in the Ligue 1 title race in the coming months. Les Gones have been a formidable force over the past few months and have excellent players in their ranks.

Marseille have endured a turbulent Ligue 1 campaign and will need to make a statement this weekend. Lyon have been the better team this season and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Marseille 1-3 Lyon

Also Read: Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21