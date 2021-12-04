Limping Chelsea face tricky test against West Ham as title race heats up

Chelsea haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, but have still managed to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table intact.

The Blues dropped points against Manchester United and were also disappointing against Watford in midweek despite winning against the latter.

But with the title race now closer than ever, Thomas Tuchel’s side may not get away with such dire performances in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have a big game against West Ham United on Saturday. Anything less than a win could see them lose their position as league leaders, especially with Liverpool and Manchester City also playing on the same day.

Blues are in for a tough game against David Moyes and West Ham

Tuchel was very honest when he addressed the media after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday. The German manager admitted that his side were lucky to win.

But against West Ham, who boast better quality than the Hornets, the Blues will be punished if they repeat such a lethargic performance.

The Hammers are playing very well under David Moyes as they aim to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. That they currently occupy fourth position in the Premier League shows just how good West Ham have been.

Chelsea are certainly the favorites but the Blues are in for a tough game against the Hammers. West Ham have already beaten Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United this season. The surging Hammers have what it takes to upset Chelsea, unless the Blues up their game.

Chelsea’s limping form is a concern

A few weeks ago, Chelsea held a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. But that lead has now been cut to just a point due to their uninspiring form.

The Blues have been limping in recent weeks, with injuries slowing down the momentum of the team. And they’ll need to produce a flawless performance in order to defeat West Ham.

“West Ham almost got there [top four] last season and have been fighting the whole season for these plays,” Tuchel said ahead of the game, as quoted by Football London.

“They show a huge solidarity, always a huge joy to watch their games. They did not have too many changes, play as a team and do what they do very good," he added.

“They deserve to be there, they play strong in Europe, it is a tough match and a tough team to play against but it is also tough to play against us," said the Chelsea boss.

Indeed, Chelsea are equally a tough team to play against. That is why, despite their poor recent form, they still remain at the top of the table. However, Tuchel will be worried about the form of his side going into Saturday’s game against a well-organised West Ham side.

