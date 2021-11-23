Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Lincoln Red Imps host FC Copenhagen at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Thursday for matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Having lost all their games in Group F so far, the hosts are already eliminated from the competition, but will be aiming to get some points on the board before closing out their campaign.

Copenhagen are flying at the top with nine points and a victory in this fixture will be enough to see them through to the knockout stages.

The side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run after losing consecutively to PAOK and Bondby, although they've drawn their last two matches.

The Lions did, however, beat Lincoln 3-1 in the reverse in September, with Roy Chipolina scoring an own goal followed by strikes from Jonas Wind and Jens Stage.

Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head

The September reverse was the first time these sides officially clashed in Europe, with Copenhagen winning 3-1.

Gibraltar FA @GibraltarFA Full time in Copenhagen and it ends 3-1 in favour of the hosts. Despite what the scoreline would suggest, Lincoln put on a valiant performance and were a threatening proposition on the counter attack Full time in Copenhagen and it ends 3-1 in favour of the hosts. Despite what the scoreline would suggest, Lincoln put on a valiant performance and were a threatening proposition on the counter attack

Lincoln Red Imps Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

FC Copenhagen Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Copenhagen Team News

Lincoln Red Imps

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match with no injury concerns.

Head coach Mike McElwee might field the same XI which beat Glacis United on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

F.C. København @FCKobenhavn fck.dk/nyhed/lincoln-… Siden vi mødtes i Parken den 30. september, har @LincolnRedImps tabt to gange til Slovan Bratislava – 0-2 ude og 1-4 hjemme – og er desuden kommet godt i gang med den hjemlige liga med fire sejre i fire kampe #fcklive Siden vi mødtes i Parken den 30. september, har @LincolnRedImps tabt to gange til Slovan Bratislava – 0-2 ude og 1-4 hjemme – og er desuden kommet godt i gang med den hjemlige liga med fire sejre i fire kampe #fcklive fck.dk/nyhed/lincoln-…

FC Copenhagen

Zeca is down with a cruciate ligament rupture and isn't expected to return before April 2022, while Luther Singh is out with an infection.

Kamil Grabara also returns from his suspension for getting sent off against PAOK on matchday three.

The goalkeeper might slot right back into the starting XI on Thursday.

Injured: Zeca

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Luther Singh

Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Copenhagen Predicted XI

Lincoln Red Imps (4-2-3-1): Dayle Coleing; Jack Sergeant, Scott Wiseman, Bernardo Lopes, Jesus Toscano; Marco Rosa, Graeme Torrilla; Alan Araiza, Liam Walker, Fernando Carralero; Kike Gomez.

FC Copenhagen (4-2-3-1): Kamil Grabara; Peter Ankersen, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicolai Boilesen, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Jens Stage; Roony Berdghji, Pep Biel, William Boving; Jonas Wind.

Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Already eliminated from the competition, Lincoln have nothing to fight for, having overseen a really poor campaign thus far.

Copenhagen, with a near-perfect record, are looking to seal their berth in the last 16, and should be able to achieve that with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 FC Copenhagen

Edited by Peter P