Linfield vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifying 2022–23

Linfield will entertain Zurich at Windsor Park in the first leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
Both sides were eliminated from the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League last week and will now try their luck in the Europa League.
The hosts suffered an 8-1 defeat on aggregate against Bodo/Glimt, with the Norwegian side scoring eight goals in the second leg to overturn a one-goal deficit. Linfield were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute, which also did not help their cause.
Zurich faced an exit from the Champions League after suffering a 5-4 defeat on aggregate in a nail-biting two-legged contest against Qarabag. They last qualified for the Europa League in the 2018-19 season, while Linfield have never made it to the finals of a UEFA competition in the 21st century.
Linfield vs Zurich Head-to-Head
The two sides will be meeting for the first time on Thursday. Zurich will take on a team from Northern Ireland for the first time, while this will be the third game against a Swiss opponent for the hosts.
In two games against Servette FC in the erstwhile European Cup, they played out a draw and suffered one defeat.
Linfield form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W
Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L
Linfield vs Zurich Team News
Linfield
The hosts will have a full-strength squad for the game except for Kirk Millar, who was red-carded in the game against Bodo/Glimt.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Kirk Millar
Unavailable: None
Zurich
Blerim Dzemaili has been in and out of the squad since the season began due to an injury and his involvement remains doubtful.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Blerim Dzemaili
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Linfield vs Zurich Predicted XIs
Linfield (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Jordan Stewart.
FC Zurich (4-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti, Nikola Boranijasevic; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Ole Selnæs, Adriàn Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Ivan Santini.
Linfield vs Zurich Prediction
Linfield have not conceded a goal at home and their last game in which they conceded eight goals was just a one-off occurrence. While Zurich have scored two goals apiece in their two qualifying phase fixtures, they failed to score in the league for the third game in a row last time around.
There's nothing much to separate the two sides at the moment and a low-scoring draw might ensue.
Prediction: Linfield 1-1 Zurich