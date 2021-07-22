5 players who could partner Lionel Messi upfront for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season

Lionel Messi and co endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory, both on and off the pitch. With a billion-dollar debt accrued over the years, the newly-elected Barcelona administration, led by Joan Laporta, will depend on economical or free transfers going into the 2021-22 campaign.

Moreover, Lionel Messi’s contract at his boyhood club expired following the end of the 2020-21 season. However, Barcelona are expected to re-sign the club legend in the coming weeks. Messi should continue to play a starring role for the Blaugrana in what will be his 21st season at the historic club.

After an over-reliance in the attacking third on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner last season, Ronald Koeman will hope Barcelona’s newest recruits will shoulder the goalscoring burden in the upcoming season.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players who could partner Lionel Messi upfront at Barcelona this season.

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele (left) and Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s financial troubles have been well-documented over the past few months. That means the Catalonians will have to rely on the current attacking talent in their arsenal.

One of them is the club’s second-most expensive signing, Ousmane Dembele, who arrived on a £121.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Signed in the summer transfer window of 2017, following the departure of Neymar, Dembele is tipped to be the man to replace the Brazilian in the long run. One might argue that the Frenchman has not lived up to his fullest potential, but at just 21, Dembele is bound to only get better.

In his relatively young career at Camp Nou, Dembele has been involved in 51 goals (30 goals, 21 assists) from 118 appearances. The Frenchman will look to further elevate his level and fight for a spot in Barcelona’s starting XI alongside Lionel Messi.

#4 Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati

The La Masia graduate is one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now and has built up a reputation since his breakout season in the 2019-20 campaign.

Ansu Fati racked up 33 appearances in his debut season, with a return of eight goals and a solitary assist. Hailed as the heir to Lionel Messi, the wunderkind became the youngest-ever goalscorer in Champions League history. Fati enjoyed a flying start to the recently concluded 2020-21 season, with five goals and four assists to his name in just 10 appearances.

Unfortunately, a horrific meniscus injury and its severe mismanagement restricted the Spain international to the sidelines for a significant part of last season. The 18-year-old could be the perfect foil for Lionel Messi and the spark the Catalonians desperately need going into the 2021-22 campaign.

The nature of Fati’s injury forced the starlet to miss out on his debut Euro Cup appearance and has undergone three surgeries till-date. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona are still unsure of the timeline for Fati’s return from injury.

