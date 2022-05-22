Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala decisions made as Argentina announce squad for finalissima against Italy

Lionel Messi will lead Copa America winners Argentina's charge against Euro winners Italy in next month's Finalissima. The 2022 edition of the Finalissima is only the third edition of the clash, which pits the winners of the Copa America against the Euro winners. It is being conducted for the first time since 1993.

The game is set to be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni named a provisional squad that consisted of 35 men, last week. Mundo Albiceleste revealed Scaloni's 29-player squad, which will face-off against the Azzurri. Lionel Messi is likely to captain the squad.

Forwards Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala have also been named in the final squad. Dybala, who has a total of 32 caps for his country, has only managed three appearances for Argentina since 2019. He recently bid a teary and emotional goodbye to Juventus, with the forward set to leave the Serie A club for free this summer.

In the 1993 edition of the competition, an Argentina side led by Diego Maradona defeated Denmark. The South American nation will once again have the opportunity to claim the trophy. Scaloni is determined to use the game as a preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA



Watch the match on June 1 on Argentina has announced its squad list for the 2022 Finalissima vs. ItalyWatch the match on June 1 on DAZN.com Argentina has announced its squad list for the 2022 Finalissima vs. Italy 🇦🇷🏆Watch the match on June 1 on DAZN.com https://t.co/EpB7aHLpac

Unfortunately, it wouldn't be the same for Roberto Mancini's men, who will only be playing for pride after having failed to qualify for the World Cup. They will be hurt from their shocking loss against North Macedonia in the playoffs and will want to play with real purpose and intent.

The six players who made the provisional squad but couldn't make the final cut are: Leandro Paredes, Lucas Ocampos, Emiliano Buendía, Lucas Alario ,Nicolás Domínguez and Lucas Martínez Quarta.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi ends first campaign in France with an assist against FC Metz

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has struggled to produce the elite numbers he was used to producing at Barcelona. It has taken time for the 34-year-old to settle and adjust to the new side, and with Kylian Mbappe in red-hot form, it has become even more difficult for Messi to grab the eyeballs.

However, since the turn of the year, the Argentina captain has managed to bolster his numbers somewhat, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances in 2022. PSG played their final game of the campaign against Metz on Saturday (May 21) night.

GOAL @goal



Lionel Messi's first season in Ligue 1 is complete 6 goals. 14 assists.Lionel Messi's first season in Ligue 1 is complete 6 goals. 14 assists.Lionel Messi's first season in Ligue 1 is complete 🇫🇷 https://t.co/yDHtxwI7Nh

Mbappe, having confirmed that he will be staying at the Parc des Princes, was on fire and scored a hat-trick. Messi assisted him for his second goal of the night but the Argentina forward could not himself get on the scoresheet. It is a connection that the PSG faithful will want to see strengthen and come good more frequently next season.

The Parisians won 5-0 comfortably, with Angel Di Maria and Neymar also getting on the scoresheet.

Edited by S Chowdhury