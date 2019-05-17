×
Lionel Messi approves Barcelona star's rumoured transfer to Juventus, Neymar set to welcome another Brazilian star at PSG and more Serie A news: 17 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
311   //    17 May 2019, 11:32 IST

Lionel Messi has given his approval over a Barcelona star's departure
Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Roma fans set to protest over Daniele De Rossi's departure

Daniele De Rossi's imminent departure has sparked a debate recently. The Italian midfielder has expressed his sadness over Roma's refusal to extend his contract, despite serving the club for years.

Now, the Roma ultras are planning a sit-down protest outside the club's offices over De Rossi's exit.

A press statement read,

“Enough is enough! DDR was only the latest in a long line of unclear conduct towards those who love these colours.
“We can’t stand and watch our values and points of reference being taken away from us.
“Now enough is enough, Roma fans will take to the streets and be heard with a sit-down protest, to be held tomorrow, Friday 17, at Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, at 15:00 (14:00 BST), outside Roma’s administrative offices.
“This is an invitation to anyone whose soul feels betrayed, to anyone who thinks it’s right to show their disappointment, like those belonging to the Curva Sud believe, because Roma is a common good and, above all, represents the people.
“That’s why we ask for respect and why you mustn’t miss out. AS Roma belongs to us!”
Neymar ready to welcome fellow Brazilian at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to build their squad around Neymar next season, with the French champions having offered Dani Alves a one-year contract extension. Alves is one of Neymar's best friends, and PSG also have other Brazilians such as Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in their ranks.

However, this Brazilian clan is not enough for PSG as a report states that the French club are already looking to sign another Brazilian. It is said that Neymar is ready to welcome his compatriot Allan from Napoli. PSG have targeted the midfielder for a long time and have made the 28-year-old their transfer priority this summer.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti earlier said that the club would never restrain their players who want to leave, and his statement could be a considerable boost to PSG's pursuit of Allan. The former Udinese star will cost PSG around €60 million if his transfer becomes a reality.

Lionel Messi approves Barcelona star's rumoured move to Juventus

Juventus have looking for defensive reinforcements for a while now. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci are well pass their 30s, while Andrea Barzagli has confirmed his retirement this summer. Thus, Daniele Rugani would be Juventus's only young defender, who is ready to play at the highest level.

A recent report states that the Old Lady are still keen on Samuel Umtiti. The World Cup-winning defender is in a tricky situation at Barcelona after recovering from a lengthy injury this campaign. Clement Lenglet has gradually risen in Barcelona's ranks and has seemed to gain Ernesto Valverde's trust.

It is understandable that the 25-year old's career at the Camp Nou could be as good as over if the Spanish champions manage to secure the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. Hence, Juventus could be Umtiti's perfect escape route. The report also states that Lionel Messi has even approved the Frenchman's move to Turin.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Lionel Messi Neymar Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Fetching more content...
