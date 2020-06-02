Lionel Messi and other Barcelona, Real Madrid stars join Blackout Tuesday movement

The football world takes part in the Blackout Tuesday Movement

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and several Real Madrid stars have made powerful statements on social media to aid the fight against racism.

With the movement 'Black Tuesday' taking shape earlier today and gathering momentum at a rapid pace, Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi took to social media to announce his support to the movement.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong also posted an all-black image with the caption "Black Lives Matter" to send a message to their fans around the globe. In the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of policeman in the United States of America, both Real Madrid and Barcelona joined hands to take a stand against racial injustice.

Several celebrities decided to announce their support for the mass movement against racism today by making changes to their profiles on social media, and superstars from both Barcelona and Real Madrid were quick to follow suit.

With Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong leading the charge for Barcelona on social media, Real Madrid's Brazilian youngsters Vinicius and Rodrygo also posted inspiring messages on their social media campaigns.

Vinicius has been an important member of Real Madrid's squad this season. Vinicius made an important contribution to Real Madrid's title charge by scoring an important goal against Barcelona earlier this year.

The Brazilian's compatriot and Real Madrid teammate also took to social media to announce his support for the campaign.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric sent a beautiful message to fans on Instagram and became a part of the movement in the most memorable of ways.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates Xavi and Andres Iniesta were also not far behind. Both legendary Barcelona midfielders have made their support for the movement very clear.

Xavi is currently the manager of Qatar-based club Al Sadd and is tipped to coach Barcelona and Lionel Messi at some point in the future. His former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta is currently weaving his magic in Japan with Vissel Kobe.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have made their stances against racism very clear in the past. The Spanish giants are known to come down hard on racist incidents at their own stadiums and the sight of Barcelona and Real Madrid stars coming together to fight racial injustice is truly heartwarming.

Earlier this week, EPL stars Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and Yaya Toure also took to social media to condemn the George Floyd incident and campaign for harmony and equality in the society. With Lionel Messi and other Barcelona and Real Madrid stars also joining the movement, the world of football has come together to fight a dangerously common social evil.

Problems on the pitch are minute in comparison to the racial injustice the world is facing today. While Barcelona and Real Madrid may be the greatest of rivals on the pitch, their united stand against racism off the pitch is an incredibly inspiring gesture.