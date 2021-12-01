Lionel Messi cements his place as greatest player of all time after winning 7th Ballon d’Or

The 2021 Ballon d’Or, held on Monday in Paris, crowned Lionel Messi as the world’s best player for a record-extending seventh time.

It was widely known that Messi and Robert Lewandowski were the two frontrunners for the award, after fabulous campaigns with club and country. The Argentina international had a great year with Barcelona and his national team. So it was fitting his efforts got acknowledged with the prestigious award.

Lewandowski may feel hard done by after he missed out on the award for the second-straight year. But the Bayern Munich striker can take consolation from the fact that he won the newly established Striker of the Year award.

Lionel Messi in seventh heaven

Lionel Messi’s triumph at the 2021 Ballon d’Or award was his seventh one. The PSG star was on already on six, one clear of the next most successful player in award history.

His closest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is on five Ballon d’Or awards. With age not on his side, it doesn’t look likely he would close in on the Argentinian. At 34, Messi himself is in the twilight of his career, and maybe this was his last Ballon d’Or win. However, arguments that he did not deserve this year’s award are a bit unfair.

He won the Copa America with his country this summer, and claimed the Golden Ball at the tournament, scoring four goals and providing five assists. He was also the top scorer in La Liga with 30 goals, helping Barcelona win the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski would have been an equally worthy winner had he won the Ballon d’Or. But Messi’s triumph isn’t a travesty as some fans have tried to suggest.

Lionel Messi cements GOAT status

Meanwhile, the debate over the greatest football of all time can now be put to rest. Messi and Ronaldo have been rivals for more than a decade now, but they’re now separable.

By winning his seventh Ballon d’Or award, it’s fair to say that the PSG star has now cemented his status as the best player the game has ever seen.

"I'm really proud to win the France Football Ballon d'Or once again," Messi said after picking up his record-extending award, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's incredible to win it for the seventh time. I would like to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow me and always support me, because without them I couldn't have done it.”

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a career that many can only dream of. When he retires, the Ballon d’Or could be the least he’s remembered for. After all, Messi remains not just one of the greatest scorers in the game, he is also a great assist-provider and amazing playmaker.

