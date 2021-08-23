Lionel Messi linked with MLS switch - Reports

Lionel Messi has not made his debut appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona this summer. Yet the Argentine has been linked with a switch to the MLS.

According to Mirror, Messi could make a switch to the American league once his contract with the Parisians expires in two years' time, with David Beckham said to be keen to lure him to his MLS franchise Inter Miami.

🚨 Lionel Messi is thinking of signing for Inter Miami after his contract at PSG ends. David Beckham has wanted him to come to Florida for several years.



A few weeks ago, the Argentinian bought six luxury apartments in Miami, to prepare for the future.



(Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/cSP0IK3hkI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 22, 2021

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger has allegedly contacted the player over the possibility of a proposed transfer and is confident he can lure him to the Drive Pink Stadium in the near future.

The report also mentions that Lionel Messi could be tempted into making the move as he already has a lot of luxury apartments in the city. It remains to be seen if the Argentine will follow the footpaths of players like Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Villa by switching to the MLS.

The Argentine parted ways with Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a two-year deal that will earn him a massive €35 million net per annum, with the option to extend it further by a year if he chooses to.

Lionel Messi's new contract with Barcelona includes plans for Messi to go to Inter Miami after 2 more seasons in Spain.



Looks like Inter Miami and Barcelona are working together, and Messi will be an ambassador for Barca while playing for Inter MIami. pic.twitter.com/FPO77kVUoS — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) June 2, 2021

Having missed out on PSG's first three league games of the season against Troyes, Strasbourg and Brest, Lionel Messi is expected to appear for the first time in the Parisian colors when they take on Reims in their next league game this weekend.

David Beckham is determined to lure the Argentine to Inter Miami

Where will Lionel Messi end his career?

For several years, it appeared as if Lionel Messi would be a Barcelona player throughout his career but that has changed this summer, thanks to the Blaugrana's poor financial situation. Now, a couple of outfits across the globe could get the opportunity to host arguably the greatest footballer in history for the last time before he hangs his boots.

MLS is a really plausible option, as Messi has on multiple occasions revealed his admiration for the American league. The Argentine could also keep his word and seal a return to Newell's Old Boys in Argentina and retire there. Italian giants Inter Milan have been linked with the attacker for years and Manchester City could also be a tempting destination.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava