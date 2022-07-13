Lionel Messi: Net worth, salary, relationship status, endorsements, age, and records

"Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time." You must've heard this statement dozens of times even if you aren't a big soccer fan.

Starting his professional career at 18, Messi amazed millions of people by showcasing his football skills on a football pitch.

It has been many years since his debut and the Argentinian has come far since then. Not only is Messi now a well-known player in football, but he's also one of the most influential people in the whole world.

adidas Football @adidasfootball

Leo Messi, the first player ever to reach goal contributions. Greatness.Leo Messi, the first player ever to reachgoal contributions. Greatness.Leo Messi, the first player ever to reach 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goal contributions. https://t.co/wRYEoIeilC

If you're among Messi's millions of fans and want to know about his net worth, salary, relationship status, and other parts of his life, then you've come to the right place.

#1 How much is Lionel Messi worth?

Over the course of his 17-year professional football career, Lionel Messi has earned a whopping amount of $1 billion. However, he hasn't retained all of it.

The Argentinian has spent around 40-50% of his earnings on cars, mansions, and investments. Figuring out a solid number of Messi's current worth is not easy since every source churns out a different number. Therefore, the best estimate of Messi's net worth is somewhere between $400-$600 million.

If these numbers are to be believed, then the Argentine is currently the richest footballer in the world. If he keeps earning at his current pace, it won't be absurd to say that Messi will achieve billionaire status in the next four to five years.

#2 What's Lionel Messi's salary in PSG?

Lionel Messi made his professional debut at Barcelona FC. With Barça, Messi reached the highest heights of his career and became the top goal-scorer in La Liga. While Messi never wanted to leave the club he achieved so much with, he was forced to because of the club's financial situation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



PSG contract proposal will include an option to extend the agreement until 2024. Paris Saint-Germain have been the only club to approach Leo and Jorge Messi directly since Thursday evening - not using intermediary. Dressing room also ‘convinced’ that Leo’s coming.PSG contract proposal will include an option to extend the agreement until 2024. Paris Saint-Germain have been the only club to approach Leo and Jorge Messi directly since Thursday evening - not using intermediary. Dressing room also ‘convinced’ that Leo’s coming. 🚨🇦🇷 #MessiPSG contract proposal will include an option to extend the agreement until 2024.

In 2021, Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain, where he's reported to have a monthly salary of $7.1 million, which is around $75 million annually. With these numbers, Messi leaves behind every athlete on the planet with the highest salary earner in sports, ahead of even Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

#3 Is Lionel Messi married? Does he have kids?

Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, who is the cousin of Lucas Scaglia, the Argentine midfielder with whom Messi has been friends since a young age. The couple has been in a relationship since 2008. While they kept it under wraps for some time, Messi and Roccuzzo's relationship was made public in 2009.

After being in a relationship for about nine years, Messi and Roccuzzo got married on June 30, 2017, at Hotel City Center, with about 260 guests in attendance. Messi and his wife have been blessed with three sons: Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015), and Ciro (born 2018). Messi has a handful of tattoos on his body, depicting some important moments he shared with his wife and all of his children.

#4 Which brands does Lionel Messi endorse?

Lionel Messi endorses many brands, with the biggest name being the German sportswear company - Adidas. He has been endorsing the brand since 2006 and is currently the leading brand endorser. The 35-year-old has a sub-brand called Adidas Messi as well as his signature collection with the company.

Team Messi @TeamMessi

Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d’Or awards, and he’s not done yet.

Unrivalled.Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d’Or awards, and he’s not done yet. Unrivalled.Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d’Or awards, and he’s not done yet.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/MpWxGr2SaR

With his Adidas endorsement, Messi is reportedly earning $25 million annually. Apart from the German giant brand, Messi is endorsing Tata Motors, Pepsi, Ooredoo, and Lays and is currently bagging around $55 million with all of the brands he endorses currently.

#5 How old is Lionel Messi?

Messi celebrates his birthday on June 24. Born in 1987, Messi spent some of his teen years in Rosario, Senta Fe. He has three other siblings, and Messi is the second youngest amongst them. He moved to Spain at the age of 13 to join the Barcelona youth academy.

Messi spent at least four years with the club before making his competitive debut at the age of 16. The Argentine player is currently 35 years old and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

#6 How many records has Lionel Messi set in football?

During his 18-year career as a professional footballer, Lionel Messi has shattered multiple records while also creating a few of his own.

Leo holds the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks (8), Argentina caps (160), La Liga goals (474), and Ballon d’Or wins (7).

Apart from these achievements, the 35-year-old star has been tagged as the world's highest-paid footballer five times between 2009 and 2014. Messi was also named the world's highest-paid athlete in 2019 and 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far