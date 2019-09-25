Lionel Messi News: Barcelona skipper could miss Getafe clash as he suffers apparent injury in win over Villarreal

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's first start in the new La Liga campaign was marred by an injury worry as the Argentine forward appeared to pick up a groin problem during his side's 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night. As a result, he is reportedly set to miss the Blaugrana's weekend clash against Getafe as the club are not keen on risking their skipper.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona got back to winning ways as they registered a 2-1 victory over Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Messi, who made his 400th La Liga start, made an immediate impact as he whipped in the corner from which Antoine Griezmann headed home to give the Catalan giants the lead in the sixth minute. Arthur Melo doubled their lead just fifteen minutes later before Santi Cazorla pulled one goal back for the visitors.

Despite having just recovered from a calf injury to make his first start, Messi was substituted at half-time after receiving treatment for another apparent injury at the edge of the pitch.

The heart of the matter

Messi could miss Barcelona's clash against Getafe this weekend, owing to the apparent injury to his left groin with Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde revealing (via AS) after the game,

"It's some discomfort in the adductor and so we didn't want to risk it."

The 32-year-old made his first appearance for the Spanish champions during their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund last week, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute. He also made an appearance as the Blaugrana suffered a shock defeat to Granada last weekend.

The Argentine, who was presented with the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, looks set for a return on the sidelines as Barcelona will reportedly leave him out of their trip to Getafe as a precautionary measure.

What's next?

The win over Villarreal helped Barcelona climb four places to fourth place in La Liga and they will hope to climb further up the standings when they face Getafe on Saturday.