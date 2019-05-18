Lionel Messi News: "I can't say no to Messi", Antoine Griezmann reportedly told Atletico Madrid

Griezmann and Messi before the 2018 World Cup semi Round of 16 match

What's the story?

Spanish journalist Roberto Gomez has revealed that Antoine Griezmann apparently told manager Diego Simeone and the directors of Atletico Madrid that he can't say no to Lionel Messi. Griezmann has been linked with a move to Barcelona after announcing on Twitter this week that he was leaving Atletico at the end of the season.

In case you didn't know...

Since signing from Real Sociedad in 2014, Griezmann has been a talismanic figure for Atletico Madrid, scoring an incredible 133 times in 256 outings for the Spanish giants.He won the UEFA Europa League with them in the 2017-18 season as well as the UEFA Super Cup, and carried the same form into the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, who won the title.

The 28-year-old is widely believed to be heading for a big-money move to Spanish champions Barcelona. The French forward, who had signed a five-year deal with Atletico in 2018, famously turned down Barcelona last summer, even releasing a documentary on the same.

The heart of the matter

Spanish journalist Gomez has reported that Griezmann has been convinced by Messi to leave Atletico and join Barcelona.

"Griezmann hinted at the directors of Atletico de Madrid that he has done it with a team. And it's going to be Barca.

"They do not communicate now because now they would have to pay 200 million euros, but it's going to be a long month and a half for the azulgrana.

"The only thing that has transpired from the meeting between Griezmann, Gil Marin, Diego Simeone and Andrea Berta is that Griezmann literally said 'I can not tell Leo [Messi] no. So there was contact between Messi and the French.”

Earlier, Griezmann had sensationally announced on Twitter his departure from Atletico Madrid at the end of this season.

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Griezmann joins Barcelona this summer, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the Frenchman.