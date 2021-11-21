Lionel Messi opens Ligue 1 account for PSG, and it could be the beginning of many

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been so good this season in Ligue 1 that they've already left their rivals languishing behind very early in the season.

The Parisians have lost just one league game this season – a 1-0 defeat to Stade Rennes in October. They've swept away every opponent in the division. Mauricio Pochettino's side surprisingly lost the league title to Lille last season. But they seem determined to ensure that a repeat won't ensue this campaign.

On Saturday, PSG extended their lead at atop the league table to 12 points after making light work of Nantes at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal for PSG

The biggest talking point from the game was Lionel Messi's goal. Since joining the French giants, the Argentinian was yet to open his goal account in Ligue 1.

Despite scoring three goals in the UEFA Champions League, it was on Saturday that he finally broke his duck in the league. Messi scored the third in his side's 3-1 win over Nantes.

After receiving a pass from Kylian Mbappe on the right flank, the 34-year-old drifted in, and curled the ball into the far corner. The goal came after his 20th shot in Ligue 1. Now that he's off the mark, it could be the beginning of many goals to come from the former Barcelona attacker.

PSG's front three shows promise of better things to come

There were many positives from PSG's performance, but the biggest would've been how the front three worked together. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after just two minutes with a smart finish.

The Frenchman then turned provider to set up Messi. Although Neymar didn't score, he combined well with the duo in the 68 minutes he was on the pitch.

"We showed our character, but also showed the quality of the team - we played a very good first half,” Pochettino said after the game, as quoted by French publication Stadiummastro.

The PSG manager also hailed the impact of his triumvirate, saying:

“The progress of the MNM (Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe)? I always said it was about making connections, spending time together, and also playing competitive matches.

"But it was the whole team that played a good game, as a whole, to allow these talented players to often find themselves in a position to create chances. Too bad we didn't score more goals in the first half."

PSG will need Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at their best as they aim to conquer Europe. The trio's telepathy against Nantes promises signs of better things to come.

