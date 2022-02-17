Lionel Messi prevented PSG from signing Barcelona attacker last summer - Reports

Lionel Messi prevented PSG from signing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati last summer, according to reports from Catalan daily El Nacional.

One of the brightest young talents in the game, Fati's young career has been hampered by injuries but there is no denying his obvious potential.

Reports claim that PSG were very interested in Fati and saw him as the ideal candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe. However, after the signing of Lionel Messi, the Ligue 1 giants cooled their interest in the Barcelona youngster because of the Argentine's demands.

Messi was reportedly not pleased with Ansu Fati's decision to replace Jorge Messi as his agent. The 19-year-old Barcelona attacker is now represented by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

El Nacional further claimed that Fati was ready to pack his bags and sign with PSG last summer. However, upon the insistence of Messi, the French side cooled their interest in him. The talented forward signed a new contract with Barcelona in October 2021.

Lionel Messi has not been able to recreate his Barcelona form at PSG

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been at his best since joining PSG last summer. While the Argentine superstar has shown glimpses of his immense class, PSG are yet to see the best of Messi.

By his own high standards, Messi has struggled in Ligue 1 and has only scored two goals in 14 appearances. Messi's stats in the UEFA Champions League are much better and he has five goals in six UCL apperances. However, he missed a crucial penalty against Real Madrid in the round-of-16 first leg clash.

At Barcelona, Messi was undoubtedly the star man and dictated the team's attacking play. However, Kylian Mbappe has been the star man at PSG and has arguably upstaged Messi with his brilliant performances this season.

While there is no denying the class and legacy of the 34-year-old Argentine, Messi is running out of time to salvage his season at PSG. The French club are obsessed with the idea of winning the UEFA Champions League. Lionel Messi will have to rekindle his erstwhile Barcelona form if they are to go all the way this season.

