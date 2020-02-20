Lionel Messi reacts to Manchester City's UEFA ban as Pep Guardiola tears into Barcelona president

Lionel Messi has spoken about Manchester City's UEFA Champions League ban

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has issued his concerns over former manager Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team after the reigning Premier League champions were slapped with a two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League in a shocking announcement on Friday.

The Argentine superstar, who has recently been linked with a move to City following his rift with sporting director Eric Abidal, told Mundo Deportivo:

“For what it is, with the players, the club, and the money it spends, it will be weird. There are many players who may look for an exit or perhaps not. The Champions League is very attractive so two years without playing in it is screwed.”

Messi has played against Manchester City a number of times in Europe and has scored 6 goals against them. He expressed his surprise at UEFA’s verdict saying:

“It’s surprising because nobody thought that such a thing could happen, so powerful. Paris paid a fine or I don’t know how it went in the end. It will be rare to not see Manchester City playing Champions League football.”

"The fans can be sure of two things.



"The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so."



Barcelona have had a sub-standard season so far as they are trailing Real Madrid in La Liga and were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey. On top of the inconsistent performances on the pitch, the Spanish heavyweights have also been in the news for various off-the-pitch incidents this season.

A leaked report recently suggested that Barcelona president Josep-Maria Bartomeu hired a social media company in order to damage reputations of key members of the club such as Messi, Gerard Pique, potential presidential candidates and even former players and managers, including Guardiola.

It is claimed that a contract was established in order to “preserve the reputation of Bartomeu and his board” and "to erode the image of people and entities that have relations with the club to a different degree".

Guardiola not pleased with his former employers

Pep Guardiola launched an attack on Barcelona's under-fire president Josep-Maria Bartomeu

After the Citizens’ comfortable 2-0 win at home to West Ham United on Wednesday, Guardiola was asked to react on the developing story at his old club. Speaking at a news conference, the Catalan said:

“It is unnecessary to spy on me.”

He was also fuming at Bartomeu after the Blaugrana president publicly thanked UEFA for imposing the ban on City, saying:

“Don’t talk too loud Barcelona, my advise is don't talk too loud. Everyone is involved in situations sometimes. We are going to appeal and hopefully play against Barcelona in the Champions League in the future.”

It is not a hidden fact that the relationship between Barcelona fans and Bartomeu is turning sour and these fresh allegations, if proven true, could be catastrophic for the club. As for Manchester City and Guardiola, they will need to turn their focus onto the next three season-defining games and trust the hierarchy to overcome the situation with UEFA.

