Lionel Messi's 5 longest goalless runs ever

Lionel Messi is currently enduring a tough start to life in Ligue 1. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in a shock transfer this summer, he has not scored in the French top flight yet in five games spanning 325 minutes.

That makes it the worst start to a season in his illustrious career since 2005-06, which was only the second top-flight campaign of his career. Messi is off the mark for PSG in Europe, scoring once against Manchester City and twice against RB Leipzig. However, he hasn't had much luck in domestic games.

To exacerbate matters, he went off at half-time on Friday with a fresh injury. He has already had a few injuries earlier, causing him to miss games for PSG. In light of his domestic travails, here's a look at Messi's five worst goalscoring droughts:

#5 474 minutes (Apr '10 - May '10)

Messi fell silent for a while after netting four goals against Arsenal.

The 2009-10 season was the most productive year of Messi's young career; he scored 47 times in all competitions. But there was a period towards the end of it, between April and May, when he endured a dry spell.

The goals suddenly stopped for Messi for five games on the bounce, including three in a row in La Liga. This goalless sequence also included two Champions League semi-final games with Inter Milan, where holders Barcelona were knocked out.

When he was finally back on the scoresheet, he didn't stop, netting in each of the four remaining games of the season.

#4 515 minutes (Mar '16 - Apr '16)

Barcelona's 2015-16 campaign threatened to implode with Messi's dip in form.

Like his barren run in 2009-10, Messi was on a tear throughout the 2015-16 season. However, he appeared to run out of steam during the home stretch, going five games without a goal to set alarm bells ringing at Camp Nou.

Naturally, it coincided with Barcelona's decline in fortunes, with the side dropping points in four consecutive La Liga games. They also saw their Champions League title defence ended by Atletico Madrid once again.

Messi's wait for his 500th career goal finally ended against Valencia, but the match went 2-1 in the visiting team's favour.

It still wasn't enough for Barcelona on the day, as they lost 2-1 to Valencia to mark three consecutive losses for first time since 2003 #OnThisDay in 2016, Lionel Messi scored his 500th career goal! ⚽️It still wasn't enough for Barcelona on the day, as they lost 2-1 to Valencia to mark three consecutive losses for first time since 2003 #OnThisDay in 2016, Lionel Messi scored his 500th career goal! ⚽️It still wasn't enough for Barcelona on the day, as they lost 2-1 to Valencia to mark three consecutive losses for first time since 2003 https://t.co/HpJLPhZTZ6

It marked the first time Barcelona lost three consecutive league games in 13 years. However, the Blaugrana recovered to pip Real Madrid to the La Liga title by a solitary point, winning their last five games.

