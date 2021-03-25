Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona has complicated PSG's plans for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe — Reports

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's decision over his future could potentially be the biggest transfer story of the summer. The Argentine's current contract is set to expire in a matter of months, allowing him to speak to other clubs over a free transfer in the upcoming window.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the favourites to sign him as Lionel Messi could reunite with former teammate and close friend Neymar Jr. He could also serve as an ideal short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has garnered interest from the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

It has now been reported that Lionel Messi delaying the decision over his future has begun to cause panic behind the scenes at PSG.

14 - Lionel Messi has either scored (18) or assisted (8) in each of his last 14 league games, the fourth time he has provided a goal involvement in 14+ consecutive LaLiga appearances after a run of 21 ending in 2013, a run of 18 ending in 2011 and a run of 16 ending in 2019. Tidy pic.twitter.com/3GQmQLuiLh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2021

It has been claimed that PSG are worried about the six-time Ballon d'Or winner renewing his contract with Barcelona. The forward shares an excellent relationship with newly-elected president Joan Laporta, who has pledged to try and convince Lionel Messi to remain at the Nou Camp. If he does extend his contract, this decision could severely impact PSG in two ways.

Firstly, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has revealed that Mbappe has already made up his mind over a move to Real Madrid come summer, which could leave PSG without the Frenchman as well as his potential replacement, Lionel Messi, next season. Mbappe will enter the final year of his contract at PSG and is yet to agree a new deal.

1 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st player to score a hat trick v Barcelona in the Champions League knockout phase. Galactic ☄️. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/qfbiWuNTke — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 16, 2021

Secondly, although it has been reported that Neymar is close to signing a new long-term deal in the French capital, there has been no official announcement yet. The Brazilian is believed to be stalling on the deal, which is a worrying sign for the Parisiens, particularly due to the timing as this has coincided with Laporta's return to Barcelona.

While the French champions were previously believed to be relaxed over the futures of their prized assets, Lionel Messi's decision could now complicate matters for Mauricio Pochettino and co.

Javier Tebas wants 'best player in history' Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

LaLiga Santander president Javier Tebas has advised Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona amidst reports of a free transfer. Tebas believes that the Argentine is the greatest footballer in history and advised him to prolong his stay at the Nou Camp.

Speaking on Lionel Messi, LaLiga chief Tebas expressed;

"If I were [Lionel] Messi's advisor I would tell him, 'stay at Barca'. I want Messi to stay. He is the best player in history. If you are thinking about his last years of football, he should continue to be linked to the Barcelona brand. He started at Barcelona and I think he should continue at Barca. If I was his advisor, I would tell him he must do everything possible to stay at Barca."

📌 Messi records in #LaLigaSantander...



▪️Most goals

▪️Most assists

▪️Most wins

▪️Most braces

▪️Most hat-tricks

▪️Most teams scored against

▪️Most goals in a single season

▪️Most Barça appearances

▪️Most Barça titles

▪️Most POTM awards



GOAT for a reason. 🐐#RealSociedadBarça pic.twitter.com/B1tuDfqTw9 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2021

The mercurial Argentine made up for a relatively slow start to the campaign with an unbelievable upturn in form in 2021. Lionel Messi has accumulated a staggering 23 goals and a further eight assists in just 24 LaLiga starts this term for second-placed Barcelona, who sit four points behind Atletico Madrid.

