Lionel Messi's magnificent moments: 15 times the little magician left us speechless!

Lionel Messi is a global footballing superstar and one of the true greats of the game. He has always shocked the world with his extraordinary talent and mind-boggling skills on the field.

Lionel Messi has won numerous awards and accolades for his exceptional performances and has been recognized as one of the greatest footballers of all time. In this article, we will explore 15 times when Lionel Messi stunned the world with his breathtaking skills on the field.

#1 Solo Goal vs Getafe (2007)

Lionel Messi's solo goal against Getafe in the 2007 Copa del Rey semi-final first leg is still talked about to this day. He picked up the ball near the halfway line and slalomed past five defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. The goal was reminiscent of Diego Maradona's famous solo goal against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Hat-trick against Real Madrid

In March 2007, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against arch-rivals Real Madrid in an enthralling 3-3 draw. It was the first hat-trick scored by a Barcelona player in the fixture in over a decade. Messi's performance that day cemented his status as one of the world's best players and his celebration was not bad either!

#3 Four Goals vs Arsenal (2010)

Messi's four-goal haul against Arsenal in the 2010 Champions League quarter-final second leg was a masterclass in finishing. He scored with his left foot, right foot, and head, demonstrating his all-around ability to find the back of the net.

#4 Goal vs Bayern Munich (2015)

In the 2014-15 Champions League semi-final first leg, Messi scored a stunning goal against Bayern Munich. He picked up the ball on the edge of the box, dribbled past several defenders, and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

#5 Free kick vs Liverpool (2019)

In the first leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, Lionel Messi scored two goals, including a stunning free-kick from 30 yards out. The ball sailed over the Liverpool wall and into the top corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Alisson with no chance.

#6 Five Goals vs Bayer Leverkusen (2012)

On March 7, 2012, Messi scored five goals in a single game for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. This incredible feat, which included three goals in the second half by the maestro, helped Barcelona secure a 7-1 victory over the German side.

#7 Goal vs Athletic Bilbao (2015)

In the 2015 Copa del Rey final, Messi scored a goal that was worthy of defeating any elite level opposition. He picked up the ball near the halfway line, dribbled past several defenders, and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to score a stunning goal.

#8 Hat-Trick vs Manchester City (2016)

In the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, Messi scored a hat-trick against Manchester City. His third goal was particularly impressive as he dribbled past four defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

#9 Goal vs Real Madrid (2011)

In April 2011, Lionel Messi scored a stunning solo goal against Real Madrid in La Liga. He picked up the ball near the halfway line, dribbled past several defenders, and fired the ball past the goalkeeper to score one of the most memorable goals of his career.

#10 Goal vs Napoli (2020)

In the 2020 Champions League round of 16 second leg, Lionel Messi scored a brilliant solo goal against Napoli. He picked up the ball on the edge of the box, dribbled past three defenders, and fired the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

#11 Winning four consecutive ‘Ballons d'Or (2009 to 2012)

Lionel Messi's dominance on the football field was recognized when he won the Ballon d’Or' award which was given to the best footballer in the world, for four consecutive years from 2009 to 2012.

#12 91-goal calendar year (2012)

In the 2012 calendar year, Lionel Messi set a new record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year by a professional footballer. He has scored an incredible 91 goals in 69 games across competitions, including 79 for his club Barcelona and 12 for the Argentina national team.

#13 The 2014 World Cup goal against Iran (2014)

In a crucial group-stage match against Iran at the 2014 World Cup, Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in stoppage time to give Argentina a 1-0 win. With the game tied and time running out, Messi received the ball outside the box, beat two defenders with a sublime touch and curled a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

#14 Last minute winner against Real Madrid (2017)

Till the 92nd minute of the game in yet another enthralling El Clasico, the score was tied at 2-2. Lionel Messi received a pass from Ivan Rakitic and dribbled past several Real Madrid defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas to give Barcelona a 3-2 victory.

#15 Lionel Messi hat trick in Copa América Centenario (2016)

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 5-0 victory over Panama in the group stage of the Copa América Centenario in 2016. It was a memorable performance by Messi, who also provided an assist in the game. This was Messi's first hat-trick in Copa América .

Messi has had countless amazing moments throughout his career, and these 15 examples only scratch the surface. His incredible skill, vision, and finishing ability have cemented his place in football in the status of his history as one of the greatest players of all time.

