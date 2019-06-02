Lionel Messi stops the signing of star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United boss at Juventus and more, 2 June 2019

Pochettino has refused to give any indication about his future

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out move amid Juventus links

The Tottenham Hotspur manager has endured a heartbreaking Champions League final after Spurs were defeated by Liverpool. Pochettino's name has emerged among the candidates for Juventus' vacant managerial role alongside Maurizio Sarri. He recently also refused to give an answer about his future.

“Now is not the time to talk about that. I think it’s not a moment now to talk too much. You can interpret things in different ways. People want to compare me with different managers but we are in a different project in a different place.

“After five years in Tottenham it was so clear the project. Our ambition was amazing and the commitment of our players amazing, providing us with our first ever Champions League Final.

“Now it’s to be calm, change our mind and have time to talk,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United man on Juventus bench

Juventus have been looking for a manager for some time now. Massimiliano Allegri has departed since the 2018/19 Serie A season ended, but the Old Lady have yet to announced the Italian's replacement. Sarri is said to be the strongest candidate to join the Turin-based club.

The Chelsea manager has won his first major title in his managerial career following Europa League final triumph against Arsenal in Baku. He also secured a third place finish in the Premier League and managed to reach Carabao Cup final. However, the Blues are ready to release him due to strong Juventus links.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have another name in mind to fill Juventus's vacant managerial job. According to a report, the Portuguese megastar wants Jose Mourinho on the Juve bench instead of Sarri. The Portuguese manager had worked together with Ronaldo for several seasons at Real Madrid.

He recently worked for Manchester United, but Mourinho is now without a job since the Red Devils decided to sack him in the middle of the 2018/19 campaign.

Lionel Messi vetoes Mauro Icardi signing

The Inter Milan striker has been through numerous on and off-field problems this campaign. His productivity has drastically dipped, as he found the net just 11 times from 29 appearances for the Serie A giant.

He had seen his captain armband stripped by Luciano Spalletti, and his problems seems to have increased following Antonio Conte's appointment. The former Juventus manager has officially joined Inter, but he reportedly doesn't want the 26 year old in his future plans for the club.

However, Icardi's reputation as Europe's top striker has not tarnished, and his difficult situation has attracted interests from host of European top clubs such as Barelona. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi reportedly has stopped Barcelona's move for the Serie A striker.

The Barcelona megastar has known about Icardi's past conflict with Maxi Lopez. Thus, the 31 year old doesn't highly regard his fellow Argentinian's possible move to Barcelona.