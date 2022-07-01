Lionel Messi ‘unhappy’ with Argentina star’s recent life choices: Reports

Lionel Messi is apparently unhappy with his Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul's recent life choices.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), the Paris Saint-Germain star and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have asked him to tone down his lifestyle.

De Paul has taken to social media regularly to display his nightlife antics with his new love interest, Tini Stoessel. This is especially since he broke up with his former partner Camila Homs.

He was present at Messi's 35th birthday celebration recently along with many of their Argentine teammates. However, De Paul and Stoessel's presence supposedly caused a stir during the party.

Messi, who enjoys a close relationship with him, isn't impressed with his antics and wants the Atletico Madrid player to subdue his public persona.

Football España @footballespana_ Lionel Messi has apparently had a word with Rodrigo de Paul over his public appearances with partner Tini Stoessel, telling him to tone it down. Lionel Messi has apparently had a word with Rodrigo de Paul over his public appearances with partner Tini Stoessel, telling him to tone it down. https://t.co/PTrfGPVuRZ

Simeone's involvement in the matter further indicates that something is serious.

De Paul joined the Rojiblancos from Udinese last year but struggled to make an impact. He came off the bench for a long stretch of the second half of their 2021-22 season.

The fact that the Argentine coach is livid with his player could suggest that De Paul's lifestyle is impacting his performances on the field.

He certainly has a point to prove next season with the Spanish outfit. With the FIFA World Cup coming up at the end of the year, the 28-year-old will have to find his best form sooner rather than later.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Rodrigo De Paul wishing Lionel Messi a happy birthday! Rodrigo De Paul wishing Lionel Messi a happy birthday! https://t.co/D3gm6nLZbV

De Paul played a key role in Argentina's Copa America success last year and also featured in their Finalissima victory over Italy last month.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are among the World Cup favorites

Argentina have been billed as one of the favorites for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is just over four months away.

La Albiceleste ended their trophy drought last year by lifting the continental trophy and will now have their sights on the ultimate prize.

It'll also likely be Messi's last chance to win it, given he's 35 already and might not play on until the 2026 edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Many believe the World Cup is the only prize that's keeping the former Barcelona ace from being hailed outright as the greatest player of all time.

Messi has accomplished almost everything there is in his illustrious career so far. He has arguably nothing left to prove, but the lack of a World Cup trophy sticks out like a sore thumb.

