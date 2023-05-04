Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 2022 World Cup winner, Joan Laporta uninterested in potential move - Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to sign Angel Di Maria ahead of a potential summer return. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a return to Barca.

The aforementioned report claims that Messi wants his compatriot Di Maria at the club. The pair helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and share a close relationship.

Di Maria, formerly of Real Madrid, currently plays for Serie A giants Juventus. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 33 matches across competitions this season.

His contract will run out in the summer and the player can be signed on a free transfer. However, Joan Laporta is reportedly not too keen on granting Lionel Messi's request and bringing Di Maria to the club.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was previously linked with a move to Barcelona last summer. A transfer, though, didn't materialize.

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke about Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. However, the Blaugrana's dire financial situation could complicate a summer deal. Barca must free up €200 million from their wage bill to add new players in the summer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently claimed that the Blaugrana won't be able to pay the salary that PSG have been paying Messi. Speaking about the situation, Tebas said (via AS):

“Barca are going to sell players for good amounts. Their plan is going that way. The best players stay in Spain and they say that Leo wants to return to Spain, and it will have to be for less money than at PSG."

Fabrice Hawkins recently reported that Messi is ready to get paid one-third of his salary for a return to the Catalan club. He also claimed that Sergio Aguero is set to play a key role in making the move happen.

