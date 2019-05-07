Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, Manchester United to table a massive €100m bid for Juve playmaker and more Serie A news: 7 May 2019

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Messi wants Barcelona to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Numerous reports have stated that Matthijs de Ligt is very close to joining the Catalan giants. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag have also offered some strong hints that La Liga champions are set to snatch the 19-year-old.

However, nothing has been finalized yet for the world's most wanted centre-back as De Ligt himself stated that he is yet to decide his future. Juventus seem to have not given up on their chase for the Dutch starlet.

But Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi wants his side to sign De Ligt along with several other targets, such as Andre Onana.

Manchester United to table a colossal bid for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus has been uncertain after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Both Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and sporting director Fabio Paratici have tried to cool the speculations surrounding the player by offering hints that Dybala will stay in Turin.

However, their statements seem to have failed to dampen the interests of Manchester United, who are still keen to sign the Argentine playmaker. The Red Devils have been a long-term admirer of the former Palermo man and have even made contact with the star over a possible summer switch to Old Trafford.

Juventus have put an eye-watering €100 million price tag on the Manchester United target. Dybala has seen his productivity dip considerably this season as he has scored just five times and provided only four assists. Allegri has even benched him on several occasions in the present campaign.

Gennaro Gattuso vows to fix Bakayoko row

Tiemoue Bakayoko is in a tricky situation, following an alleged bust-up with Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso asked Bakayoko to warm up after Lucas Biglia picked up an injury during the Bologna game, but he was so slow that the Italian manager called up another player instead, leading to an exchange of insults between the two on the touchline.

However, Gattuso was quick to respond to the quarrel and vowed to solve the problem his way.

“What happens is our business and it happens in our dressing room. I asked Bakayoko to get ready, he took a while, so I called up Jose Mauri.

“We wear a prestigious jersey, I have to be clear and honest. I waited seven or eight minutes and he hadn’t even put his shin-pads on. I’ve told many Coaches to get stuffed in my career, it ended there. We’ll see, it’s all about respect.

“The players can say anything to me, but the main thing is that they don’t lack respect for their teammates and the dressing room atmosphere.

“We have other priorities right now. We’ll see at the end of the season, like a school report, who behaved well and badly. Anyone can insult me on the touchline, but we’ll meet in a room eye-to-eye and see.

“I want to sort this out in the dressing room and talk in my language, which I cannot do on television. So we have to focus on the victory and not waste time on other issues.”

Bakayoko has been in great form since joining AC Milan from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer.