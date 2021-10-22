Lionel Messi urging PSG to complete swap deal with Barcelona after falling out with superstar attacker - Reports 

Lionel Messi is urging his new club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to swap Mauro Icardi with Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero after falling out with his Argentine counterpart, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via the Mirror)

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona following the Catalan giants' financial woes which deprived him of a new contract. According to reports, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now urging his new employers to get rid of Mauro Icardi and sign Sergio Aguero.

It is believed Lionel Messi's arrival has changed the dynamics in the PSG dressing room with the 34-year-old forward not having the best relationship with Mauro Icardi. Icardi himself is convinced that Lionel Messi does not like him and believes the former Barcelona star is the reason why he hasn't been getting a call up to the Argentinian national team.

Now Lionel Messi wants PSG to swap Mauro Icardi and bring Sergio Aguero from Barcelona. The former Manchester City superstar joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer with the hope of reuniting with his good friend Messi. However, the 34-year-old forward's sudden departure from the Nou Camp ended that partnership before it could start.

Sergio Aguero is rumored to be wanting an early exit from Barcelona despite signing a two-year contract.

It is worth noting that Mauro Icardi is himself unsettled at PSG at the moment following his break up with wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Lionel Messi is starting to settle in at PSG following his move from Barcelona

Lionel Messi has moved clubs for the first time in his illustrious career. However, the Argentine skipper is slowly but surely settling in at his new side PSG following his free transfer from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi made a slow start to his life in Paris as he struggled with injuries and also missed games due to international commitments. However, the former Barcelona star has finally shown glimpses of what he is capable of.

The 34-year-old attacker scored his first goal for PSG in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League before netting a brace in their most recent European game against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Lionel Messi has also started to link up nicely with fellow forward Kylian Mbappe.

Despite his performances in the Champions League, Lionel Messi is yet to score a league goal for PSG.

