Lionel Messi vs Neymar: Why the Copa America 2021 final could cement their legacy

Lionel Messi and Neymar are, without question, the two best players in Copa America 2021. The South American magicians are quite possibly two of the most talented players to have ever graced the beautiful game.

While Lionel Messi and Neymar have etched their names into footballing history with their glittering achievements at club level, the prestigious Copa America has evaded them both. Lionel Messi, in particular, has a painful history in the tournament and has reached the final thrice, only to see it slip from his grasp on each occasion.

📽️ There are highlight reels and there are South American highlights reels 🌞



🤩 Santiago Arzamendia, Christian Cueva, Luis Diaz, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Co decorated the group stage of the @CopaAmerica with breathtaking magic 🪄pic.twitter.com/WZ3yB3WRVj — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 2, 2021

South American football has produced some of the greatest names in history and yet, the levels of consistency that Messi and Neymar have produced for their clubs have earned them a place with the elite.

While it is a pity that only one of them can add the Copa America trophy to their legacy this year, the fact that this is a must-win game for both players makes this a mouthwatering contest.

Lionel Messi and Neymar set to face off in epic Copa America clash at the Maracana

Brazil take on Argentina this weekend

As far as footballing legacies are concerned, Brazil and Argentina are arguably at the top of the pyramid. With legendary names of the stature of Pele and Maradona still capturing the imaginations of the footballing diaspora, it is only natural that both Lionel Messi and Neymar will be subjected to frequent and, at times, unfair comparisons.

For players who represent South American nations, the Copa America is a litmus test to which only the greats can lay a legitimate claim. Pele and Diego Maradona have surprisingly never won the Copa America, however, and both Neymar and Lionel Messi have been presented with a unique opportunity this weekend.

Brazil did lift the Copa America trophy in 2019 but Neymar, who was injured at the time, had to sit on the sidelines with an injury. The Selecao have a surprisingly underwhelming record in the tournament and a victory for Neymar on Saturday would be nothing short of historic.

Lionel Messi is setting the #CopaAmerica alight! 🔥



Four goals and four assists in five matches.



One goal short of Pele's all-time record.



46 goals and assists in 35 matches this year.



Not bad for a 34-year-old free agent.



✍ @NickStoll #OptusSport — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 4, 2021

For Lionel Messi, however, this game is arguably one of the most important of his career. Messi's international career has been riddled with near-misses and broken hearts. The Argentine talisman carried his team to the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Copa America final with a series of man-of-the-match performances but has since been left to rue what could have been.

Make no mistake, there are only two other names in footballing history that belong to Lionel Messi's elite league. At 34 years of age, Messi has no time for regret and has the opportunity to cement his legacy as the best player in history this weekend in what could potentially be his last Copa America appearance.

