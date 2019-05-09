Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell 3 Juventus targets, Manchester United ready to pay €70m for Juve star and more Serie A news: 9 May 2019

Lionel Messi wants several Barcelona stars sold following Champions League exit

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

AC Milan legend wants to manage the club in the future

Former AC Milan player Andriy Shevchenko has confessed that he would love to coach his former club in the future.

The Italian giants have endured a difficult situation and could miss out on a top four finish. Milan are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta, with three more rounds to play.

“Milan are a club that’s a part of my life.

“However, I’m busy with the Ukrainian national team right now and Gattuso is already doing a great job.

“Certainly I’d like to coach Milan one day because I’m very attached to them, the fans and my former teammates.

“Maybe it’ll be my turn to coach Milan one day.”

Manchester United to pay a massive €70 million for Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese defender has reportedly been unsettled at Juventus after moving to the Turin-based club last summer. Massimiliano Allegri has benched him on several occasions, including in the Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Ajax.

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be aware of his situation. However, Juventus demand no less than €70 million from any potential suitors. Cancelo has established himself as one of the highest-rated right backs in the Serie A, following his successful season at Inter last term.

He has registered five assists in all competitions this campaign, despite his uncertain situation at the club. It remains to be seen if Manchester United make a move for Cancelo as the Red Devils are on the lookout for a right-back, with Antonio Valencia set to depart at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi wants 3 Juventus targets sold after disappointing Champions League run

Barcelona, who saw their three-goal advantage overturned by Roma last season, suffered a similar fate on Tuesday night Liverpool crushed them 4-0 at Anfield. The Catalan giants had a 3-0 advantage and a well-rested squad before the game, while Liverpool missed star players Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino through injuries.

Now Lionel Messi is reportedly irritated by the results and demands a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. The Argentine megastar wants his club to sell Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho, who have all been linked with Juventus.

Umtiti has failed to cement a regular place in the starting line-up after suffering a long-term injury. The World Cup-winning defender is said to be one of Juventus' defensive targets, who could serve as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.

Rakitic, on the other hand, is in his 30s and has been linked with leaving the Camp Nou, with Juventus listed as a possible destination. As for Coutinho, the Brazilian has failed to justify his massive transfer price and has also been linked to Juventus over a potential swap deal with Paulo Dybala.