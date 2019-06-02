×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid to offer €147 million trio to Manchester United for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.04K   //    02 Jun 2019, 19:15 IST

Messi wants Barcelona to close the signing of one of Europe's most sought-after players
Messi wants Barcelona to close the signing of one of Europe's most sought-after players

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is open and top clubs across Europe are scampering about trying to make the right signings so that they can come back stronger in the 2019/20 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines today: 2 June 2019.

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes prefers Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal against Scotland
Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal against Scotland

Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of a revelation in the 2018-19 season. The Portuguese attacking midfielder scored a whopping 29 goals and provided a further 17 assists to cap off a spectacular season. He is naturally being linked with some of the top clubs in Europe including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Now the 24-year-old has revealed in an interview with Record, a Portuguese publication, that he prefers Liverpool over Manchester City. Whilst discussing Premier League clubs, Fernandes said,

"I like Liverpool a lot more [than Man City]. It's a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football.

He went on to praise Manchester City's off-the-ball game. He said,

"City, without the ball, has the intensity of the eleven, and can in a moment of pressure put the [opposing] team in a corner and end up stealing the ball.
"In Liverpool they are more individual players, especially in the midfield, usually playing three very aggressive players and recovering the ball."

This will come as quite a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. who are looking to bolster their midfield by signing youngsters who are blessed on the creative front. The departure of Ander Herrera has left a void in Manchester United's midfield and they will be desperate to secure the services of a player who can arrive at Old Trafford and land on two feet.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Gareth Bale Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Transfer News: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target as Suarez replacement, Manchester United make shock David de Gea decision and more, 21 April 2019
RELATED STORY
€73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona after rejecting Real Madrid, Solskjaer demands the signing of top Manchester City transfer target and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants 6 players sold from Barcelona, Real Madrid set to sign €220 million duo and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €200 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid to offer Marco Asensio in exchange for €85 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree €70 million deal for top transfer target, Adrien Rabiot to join Real Madrid on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €70 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell €53 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us