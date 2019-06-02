Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid to offer €147 million trio to Manchester United for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 June 2019

Messi wants Barcelona to close the signing of one of Europe's most sought-after players

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is open and top clubs across Europe are scampering about trying to make the right signings so that they can come back stronger in the 2019/20 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines today: 2 June 2019.

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes prefers Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal against Scotland

Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of a revelation in the 2018-19 season. The Portuguese attacking midfielder scored a whopping 29 goals and provided a further 17 assists to cap off a spectacular season. He is naturally being linked with some of the top clubs in Europe including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Now the 24-year-old has revealed in an interview with Record, a Portuguese publication, that he prefers Liverpool over Manchester City. Whilst discussing Premier League clubs, Fernandes said,

"I like Liverpool a lot more [than Man City]. It's a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football.

He went on to praise Manchester City's off-the-ball game. He said,

"City, without the ball, has the intensity of the eleven, and can in a moment of pressure put the [opposing] team in a corner and end up stealing the ball.

"In Liverpool they are more individual players, especially in the midfield, usually playing three very aggressive players and recovering the ball."

This will come as quite a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. who are looking to bolster their midfield by signing youngsters who are blessed on the creative front. The departure of Ander Herrera has left a void in Manchester United's midfield and they will be desperate to secure the services of a player who can arrive at Old Trafford and land on two feet.

