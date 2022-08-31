Lisandro Martinez told Ajax chief he’s ‘a f***g nobody’ in heated altercation before Manchester United transfer: Reports

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez reportedly had a heated altercation with Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra before his move to the Premier League.

The Argentine defender secured a big-money move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Ajax originally had no intention of selling the player despite a great offer from United. However, Martinez was keen to make the move in a bid to reunite with Erik ten Hag, who is at the helm of the Old Trafford club at the moment.

Hamstra was appointed as the technical director of the Dutch club at the start of the season.

Marc Overmas stepped down from the role in February. Hamstra was promoted to the post.

However, the club's stance of not wanting to sell him didn't sit well with Martinez. He had an altercation with Hamstra and called him a 'f***ing nobody' in a heated exchange.

The 24-year-old didn't have the best of starts to his life at Manchester United as the Red Devils suffered a 2-1 home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game of the season. A calamitous 4-0 loss to Brentford followed.

Since then, United have won two back-to-back games. They picked up a 2-1 home win against Liverpool. A 1-0 away win against Southampton in their most recent game followed.

Martinez was named man of the match in both of United's wins. The team currently sit in the eleventh spot in the league table.

Meanwhile, Martinez has been nominated for United's Player of the Month award along with the likes of Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia.

Erik ten Hag clarifies Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly asked the club to allow him to leave after the Old Trafford outfit missed the chance to secure their spot in this season's Champions League.

He was demoted to the bench for United's last two games, both of which the club managed to win.

Manager Erik ten Hag has now come out and cleared the air on the situation. As per Simon Stone, the Dutchman has insisted that Ronaldo will remain at the club as United prepare to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on September 1.

"It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games."

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Erik ten Hag once again confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will remain @ManUtd : "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games." Erik ten Hag once again confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will remain @ManUtd: "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner managed to score 24 goals in 37 appearances in his impressive first season back at the club. However, the 37-year-old is yet to open his tally for the campaign.

