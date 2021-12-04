Listing the 5 renowned managers who rejected Real Madrid 

Real Madrid are one of, if not the most decorated club in European football. Their rich history, rife with domestic and European glory, is testament to the club's global outreach and scouting networks. International superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Gareth Bale have represented Los Blancos and helped them achieve success.

Real Madrid gained major recognition in the 1950s and 1960s when they won the European Cup (now known as the Champions League) an unprecedented six times. Real Madrid's successes also meant that they attracted some of the best managers from across the globe.

Some former players such as Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo di Stefano have returned to manage the club they once played for, bringing glory with them. Zidane became the first manager in history to complete the Champions League three-peat, winning back-to-back in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup OTD in 2016, Real Madrid made Zinedine Zidane their manager. His list of feats is golden 🏆



Champions League three-peat 💪

100% winning record in finals 💯

11 trophies 👀

65% win percentage 🤯 OTD in 2016, Real Madrid made Zinedine Zidane their manager. His list of feats is golden 🏆Champions League three-peat 💪100% winning record in finals 💯11 trophies 👀65% win percentage 🤯 https://t.co/1s2omRPQj8

It is safe to say the job comes under immense pressure from chairman Florentino Perez and the board, as well as unrelenting fans who demand the most. While we have seen managers grasp this opportunity with both hands, there have been some who did not get up to speed.

This article takes a brief look at five managers who passed-up the opportunity to manage Real Madrid.

Top managers who refused the Real Madrid coaching gig

#5 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has made a name for himself as a manager winning trophies wherever he's gone so far.

Antonio Conte began his managerial career as Siena's assistant coach before becoming full-time manager at Arezzo in 2006. Since then, the Italian has had a largely successful career managing in Serie A and the Premier League. Conte was also coach of the Italian national side between 2014-16.

Following a spell with Chelsea between 2016-18 in which Conte won the Premier League, he was one of the hottest properties in the coach's market in world football.

Sporting Index @sportingindex



Thirty wins in a single season 😲

Thirteen consecutive wins in a row ✅

Fourth highest points tally in Premier League history 👏



An Antonio Conte masterclass 💫 #OnThisDay in 2017, Chelsea were crowned Premier League Champions for the fifth time...Thirty wins in a single season 😲Thirteen consecutive wins in a row ✅Fourth highest points tally in Premier League history 👏An Antonio Conte masterclass 💫 #OnThisDay in 2017, Chelsea were crowned Premier League Champions for the fifth time...Thirty wins in a single season 😲Thirteen consecutive wins in a row ✅Fourth highest points tally in Premier League history 👏An Antonio Conte masterclass 💫 https://t.co/FWoNPySQ8h

Known for his fiery and passionate approach, Conte was shortlisted by a few big clubs in Europe as a potential candidate - Real Madrid being one of them.

However, when Conte was approached by Real Madrid to become their manager in 2018, he refused. There was speculation as to what the true reason was, but Conte was adamant he needed a break after a long run as manager.

Antonio Conte was deemed the ideal successor for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. However, due to mismatching timelines and situations, we did not get to see it happen as we had hoped.

#4 Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is one of the most successful Italian managers in the game.

Massimiliano Allegri has established himself as an astute manager with tactical knowledge and efficient man-management skills. He managed the likes of Sassuolo and AC Milan before taking over as Juventus manager in 2014 for his first spell in charge.

Allegri won Serie A five times with Juve and the Coppa Italia four times. He took them to the UEFA Champions League final twice (2015, 2017), losing out on both occasions. He was named the best coach in Serie A for the remarkable 2016-17 season he had with Juventus.

B/R Football @brfootball Juventus' Max Allegri with the 2017 Panchina d’Oro—the award given to the best coach in Serie A over the past year 🏆 Juventus' Max Allegri with the 2017 Panchina d’Oro—the award given to the best coach in Serie A over the past year 🏆 https://t.co/ApIvhryFir

Before his return to management with Juventus in 2021, Allegri admitted he was approached by Real Madrid to be their manager. Los Blancos were keen on bringing the Italian to Spain to replace the outgoing Zinedine Zidane. However, Allegri declined. He picked Juve instead, explaining his decision by saying:

“I must thank Real Madrid president for the opportunity he gave me. I picked Juventus because of my love for this club and because I believe in this young team."

He thanked Real Madrid subtly, by saying:

“I thank the other clubs who had made an offer to me, but I woke up in the morning and called Andrea [Agnelli], asking him for a meeting. I am grateful he allowed me to return to coaching and win, which is what matters the most. I watched many games during my time off, especially at the end of the second year."

Hinting at one of the big reasons for his return to Juve, Allegri concluded:

“I begin a new chapter at Juventus, this team is made of many young players who need to develop. There are also experienced players, such as Ronaldo, Chiellini and Bonucci. These three must be an added value for the club and the team, bringing experience and technique on the pitch, but they must also be role models for the young players. What we did will remain in history. Two years ago we decided to part ways, now we start from scratch to achieve our goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus seems to have tipped the scale in the Old Lady's favor. Allegri is currently Juventus' manager and will hope to build a squad to challenge for a Champions League spot next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra