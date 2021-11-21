Listing the most valuable player in each of the 6 continents

The beautiful game has been graced by many world-class players across various positions and from many different countries over the years.

These players have entertained fans with their skills on the ball, metronomic passing prowess, rugged defence or brilliant goalkeeping. In the process, they have helped their clubs and countries to success. The definition of success could vary, though, depending on the pedigree of the club or national team.

Nevertheless, with football being a global game, players from all six habitable continents have made a mark on the biggest stage. That could mean excelling at the FIFA World Cup or playing in one of Europe's top five leagues, which boosts a player's profile and valuation.

On that note, here's a look at the most valuable players from each of the six continents at the moment:

#6 Oceania and Australia - Chris Wood (€8 million)

Chris Wood has had a successful career

Chris Wood has had a fairly successful career in the English top flight. Currently playing for Burnley, the 29-year-old New Zealand attacker has racked up almost 150 appearances in the Premier League.

He has scored 47 goals in the competition for three different clubs. Wood notably made WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Month in April this year.

The 2015-16 OFC Nations Cup winner has also found success for New Zealand, scoring 25 goals in over 50 games. Earlier this year, he scored his first goal in international football in almost four years.

#5 North America - Alphonso Davies (€70 million)

Alphonso Davies (left) has been a revelation for club and country.

Alphonso Davies is one of the modern game's classic rags-to-riches stories. Born to refugee parents, Davies has moved continents to become one of the most exciting young players in the game today.

Still only 21, Davies is a continental-treble winner and is already talked about as one of the best left-backs in the game. He is on the cusp of making 100 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring five times. However, he has been a different beast in Canadian colours.

Davies (10) doubled his international goal tally in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. That has helped Canada edge closer to qualifying for the quadrennial competition after nearly four decades.

Davies will hope to replicate the same heroics at Bayern Munich and become more of a goal threat.

#4 Asia - Heung-min Son (€85 million)

Heung-Min Son has had a successful career.

Heung-min Son has had a successful career for club and country. The Tottenham Hotspur winger has been particularly dazzling in the Premier League, bagging 74 goals and 44 assists, all for Spurs.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a prolific league campaign last season, scoring 17 times and assisting 11 others. However, despite his exploits and that of Harry Kane, Spurs failed to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League.

He has had a quiet start to his 2021-22 campaign, though, tallying only seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists) across competitions. However, Son will have a key role to play under new manager Antonio Conte as Spurs seek to end their long title drought.

The 2019 Asian Games gold medalist has excelled for South Korea, registering 30 goals and 17 assists in nearly a hundred appearances.

