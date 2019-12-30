Liverpool 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 Talking Points | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool cemented their place as Premier League leaders with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in a game that was embroiled in a fair share of controversy.

Sadio Mane was awarded the only goal of the game after an Adam Lallana touch almost had it disqualified for handball. A minute later, Pedro Neto was denied an equalizer for the visitors after Jonny was deemed offside seconds before the goal.

The decision to give the hosts a goal is believed to be one of the few correct judgments made by VAR in a Christmas period that has been plagued with contention surrounding football's newest technology.

Mane’s first-half goal makes in 50 #PL matches unbeaten at home for Liverpool#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/HEGBHA1iQF — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2019

The newly-crowned Club World Cup champions walked into the game with a high level of confidence after sweeping second-placed Leicester City aside with an emphatic 0-4 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wolves had dramatically overturned a two-goal deficit to beat reigning champions Manchester City and were not low on morale themselves.

While the win restores the Reds' lead at the summit of the English top-flight to 13 points, Wolves' defeat (and Chelsea's win over Arsenal) means they are now languishing in seventh place.

In this article, we analyze three talking points from the crucial fixture at Anfield:

#1 Liverpool complete a calendar year unbeaten at home in the Premier League

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool brought an incredible close to their 2019 as their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers helped them complete a full calendar year unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Merseyside giants are now unbeaten in 50 home league games, having won 40 and drawn 10 so far. The achievement marks only the third time any club has gone 50 games without a loss in English top-flight history. Chelsea previously achieved it with 86 games between 2004 and 2008 while the Reds themselves did the same with 63 games between 1978 and 1980.

In addition to the record, Jurgen Klopp's men can also add a sixth Champions League crown, the UEFA Super Cup, and a first-ever Club World Cup as markers for their spectacular year.

50 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 50 home league games (W40 D10); this is only the third time any side has gone 50+ home matches without defeat in English top-flight history, after Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool themselves (63 between 1978-1980). Innings. pic.twitter.com/wTwcSOMnrI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

