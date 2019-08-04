Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: 3 Talking Points after Manchester City's community shield win on penalties

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 635 // 04 Aug 2019, 23:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City celebrate their FA Community Shield win

As Jurgen Klopp's Kings of the Kop took on Pep Guardiola's historic treble winners in the annual curtain-raiser of the Premier League season, Manchester City edged Liverpool as they laid their hands on the FA Community Shield for the second season running.

The one-off encounter is contested between the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup. While Manchester City completed a clean sweep of domestic honors in the English top-flight last season, Liverpool entered the competition by virtue of the second-placed finish in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring as a momentary lapse in concentration from the Liverpool back-line allowed the Englishman a shot at goal from inside the area. The Premier League champions went on to dominate proceedings as they went into half-time with a deserved lead.

Liverpool hit back strongly in the second half as they looked to get a grip on the game and scored a deserved equalizer late in the game, through Joel Matip's header.

City triumphed on penalties 5-4, as Georginio Wijnaldum's tame effort was saved by Claudio Bravo, who deputized for Ederson on the day.

As two of the best teams in the division went head-to-head in the annual curtain-raiser, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Rodri has slotted seamlessly into Manchester City's midfield

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

After sealing a historic domestic treble, Manchester City shattered their transfer record for a pedigreed defensive midfield as Rodri joined from Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be in the region of £65 million.

The Spaniard has been viewed as Fernandinho's long-term heir and he produced a near-flawless performance in his first competitive outing for his new side.

Advertisement

Starting as the deepest midfielder on the pitch, the 23-year-old partnered Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva and the trio dominated the game as Liverpool had no answers to their brilliance in the opening exchanges.

The Spaniard has drawn comparisons with fellow countryman Sergio Busquets and under Guardiola's tutelage, he's all set to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

1 / 3 NEXT