Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool - Inch Perfect

Perfect, yet again. A goal from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah made sure Liverpool's journey towards their first league title in 30 years was not harmed in any way. It was a solid performance once again by Jurgen Klopp's men and they earned the hard-fought three points deservedly. This win means that the leaders now have a 16-point lead at the top.

Van Dijk headed Liverpool into the lead just 14 minutes after the kick-off as Manchester United failed to defend a set-play. There were chances for both teams but none capitalized. In stoppage time, Alisson Becker's amazing pass set Salah free as the Egyptian scored his first goal against the old-rivals from Manchester. Liverpool were dominant once again and are reaching astonishing levels in terms of consistency. Keeping that in mind, let us have a look at the player rating from this clash between the two old horses:

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 8

Had very little to do throughout the game but when tested, the Brazilian was there to cover up. Was always on hand to sweep up and control all of his area, and provided an amazing assist for the second goal. A solid performance by the goalkeeper, as expected.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5

Another night of good offensive performance and so-so defending. Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for the opener and kept putting in dangerous crosses throughout the game.

Joe Gomez - 7

Hardly made any mistake and was solid throughout. Stepped up well to stop attacks and made several defensive interventions. Good overall performance by the young defender.

Virgil van Dijk - 8.5

VVD with another solid game

Van Dijk was imperious at the back for Liverpool. The defender scored a rather easy header to break the deadlock and was rock-solid at the back as always. He looked calm and composed whenever Manchester United attacked and made some important block and interceptions to disrupt the attacks.

Andrew Robertson - 7

Another high-intensity performance by the Scotland international. Had to deal with the lively and pacey Dan James and it was no problem for the left-back. Was there to support Mane in the final third and was dangerous while crossing too.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7

Made some good driving runs forward and won the corner that led to the opening goal. Was always in good positions to pick up second balls or passes. The Englishman had a good shot at goal, only to be saved by David de Gea. Displayed his quality in the game and had his moments.

Jordan Henderson - 8

Some really good passing, a thunderous shot that rattled the post and the captain covered more ground than any other Liverpool player. Henderson is playing his best football right now and last game was an example.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7.5

Another solid performance by the midfielder. Wijnaldum seems to find his best form against top-six opposition and that was the case last night too. High energy, quality on the ball, and excellent passing throughout the game. The Dutch international was a machine in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5

Salah finally got his goal against the old enemies - Manchester United. Salah was the heart of everything good happening for Liverpool in the final third. The Egyptian was responsible for most quick counter-attacks and looked threatening throughout the game. He missed a very easy chance in the second half but did score a marvellous goal in stoppage time.

Sadio Mane - 6.5

Wasn’t bad by any means but seems to have slightly dropped the performance levels that he showcased in the first half of the season. Had a shot saved by De Gea towards the end of the first half but his movement with and without the ball was a joy to watch.

Roberto Firmino 7.5

Silky smooth and effective. The Brazilian was involved in almost every Liverpool attack and was low-key one of the best performer of the side. His work-rate as impressive and he linked up well with both Mane and Salah on either flank.

Manchester United

Solskjaer's men were disappointing against Liverpool

David De Gea - 7

One of the reasons why Manchester United were in the game for almost 90 minutes. Made two outstanding saves as the Spanish goalkeeper denied Henderson and Mane. Had a busy afternoon and coped reasonably well

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5.5

Was unusually not at his best. It is tough dealing with the likes of Robertson and Mane together and Wan-Bissaka did less than a reasonable job. Did not get much support defensively from Dan James. Created one amazing chance for Andreas Pereira and deserved an assist for that.

Harry Maguire - 5

Not a very good first outing as United's official captain. The defender tried his best to marshall his defence but it wasn't to be. Should have taken over authority at set-pieces to mark Van Dijk but didn't, and eventually, that led to the goal.

To sum it up - He was not at his best.

Victor Lindelof - 5

A horrid night for the defender. His feathers were ruffled and there was no composure whatsoever in his game. Firmino had his number throughout the 90 minutes and there was little he could do about the attacking trio of Liverpool. Lindelof was too slow at times and took too much time to react to situations.

Luke Shaw - 6.5

Looked sharp in the game and dealt with Salah's threat, showing good aggression to his defensive side of the game. A good performance all in all considering that he was playing out of position.

Brandon Williams - 6

A quiet first start against Liverpool for the 19-year-old. Was comfortably better than most of the United players and showed his hunger and desire throughout.

Nemanja Matic - 5

Average performance by the midfielder. Did not use his experience to get by such tough games and seemed lazy throughout. The Serbian was booked inside the 10 minutes for a needless and careless high boot. Wasn't in the game for most parts and could not deal with the Liverpool midfield.

Fred - 7

Henderson and Fred

One of the brightest sparks on the pitch. Sloppy at times but looked like a man trying to make something happen. Lacked quality in the final third for most of the game but overall was the best outfield player for Manchester United.

Andreas Pereira - 5

A sad night for Pereira against the big guns. Gave the ball away more than any of his team-mates and was never really sure of what he was doing. Missed a sitter, which should have been the equalizer. A very poor performance by the 24-year old.

Anthony Martial - 5.5

Lacked service, but not sure what he was trying in the game. Anonymous for almost all of it, Martial could not test the Liverpool backline. Had a great chance after a one-two with Pereira but failed to even hit the target from close range.

Daniel James - 5.5

Selected on the strength of his display in the reverse fixture in a front two but failed to do anything of that sort. He did nowhere near enough given the attacking responsibility he had. Did not provide defensive cover too and similar to Martial, anonymous for most of the game.

