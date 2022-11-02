Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: 5 Hits and Flops as Salah and Nunez score in a last-gasp victory for the Reds | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool secured a late 2-0 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 1.

The Reds entered the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League thanks to Crysencio Summerville's late winner. The goal remarkably put an end to Virgil van Dijk's 70-game unbeaten run at Anfield.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his men were looking to end their UCL on a high note and fielded a competitive lineup for the game.

LiveScore @livescore Napoli confirmed lineups



It’s going to be a cracker 🍿 LiverpoolNapoli confirmed lineupsIt’s going to be a cracker 🍿 Liverpool 🆚 Napoli confirmed lineups ✅It’s going to be a cracker 🍿😎 https://t.co/8cVAoBbudA

Liverpool made a decent start to the game and played well in central midfield. Napoli, too, matched the hosts' tempo as they created passing moves of their own. Both teams attempted three shots apiece, with one on target. However, the Reds edged the visitors 52% to 48% on possession in the first half.

The hosts were ineffective in wide areas as they played Jones as a makeshift winger on the left flank. However, midfielders from either side cramped up the spaces and made it difficult for anyone to carve out an opening. This resulted in a tightly-contested first half as Liverpool and Napoli went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Liverpool were slow off the blocks for the second half as Napoli grabbed a goal in the 52nd minute via Leo Ostigard. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check and the scores remained level. Milner suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to grab the go-ahead goal. Liverpool left it late to score as Alex Meret saved Darwin Nunez's initial header but Mohamed Salah tapped in the rebound. Replays confirmed the ball had crossed the line as the hosts led 1-0 after 85 minutes. Nunez then scored to make it 2-0 with virtually the last kick of the game.

Liverpool secured a crucial win but still ended the group phase in second place behind Napoli. That said, let's take a look at the Reds' five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Konstantinos Tsimikas

Tsimikas made a positive start to the game and was eager to get on the ball and advance it forward. He made some good overlapping runs on the left flank to support his team's attack.

He won six of his 14 duels and made two tackles, one clearance and blocked one shot. He also played two key passes, three accurate crosses and two accurate long balls.

#4. Flop - Curtis Jones

Jones started the game in an unconventional left-wing role, contrary to his preferred role in central midfield. He was left isolated for large phases of the game as he maintained a wide position.

He won five of his 10 duels and attempted three shots, missing a big chance to score in the process.

#3. Hit - Mohamed Salah

Salah was active on the right flank and showed his sharpness to score in the 85th minute to put Liverpool a goal to the good. Darwin Nunez saw his header saved by custodian Alex Meret and the Egyptian was quick to tap it into the net. Replays confirmed the whole of the ball had crossed the line.

Salah attempted three shots overall, of which two were on target. He played three key passes, one long ball and created one big chance.

#2. Flop - Roberto Firmino

Firmino looked out of form as he had a relatively poor game. He failed to win most of his duels against Leo Ostigard and Min-jae Kim, losing eight of his nine duels. He was tightly-marked and barely allowed space to operate as he was limited to just one shot that was blocked with ease. Despite 51 touches of the ball in 87 minutes of action, Firmino failed to make an impact.

#1. Hit - Darwin Nunez

Nunez proved to be the super-sub for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as he changed the game after coming on.

He first attempted a header which Meret parried straight to Salah, who tapped in from close-range to make it 1-0. The Uruguayan showed great athleticism to get to the initial cross and direct his header into the ground.

Nunez then scored a goal of his own with what turned out to be the last kick of the game, making it 2-0 in the 98th minute.

Poll : 0 votes