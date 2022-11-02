Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Reds' Player Ratings as Salah and Nunez score late goals to seal the win | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool defeated Napoli 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 1. The result sees them end the group stages with 13 points from six games, qualifying as the second-placed team from Group A.

The Reds entered the game on the back of a run of mixed form. They have won three and lost two of their last five games across competitions. They lost 2-1 to Leeds United thanks to a goal in stoppage time that put an end to Virgil van Dijk's unbeaten run at Anfield.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his men were looking to end their UCL campaign well. Liverpool fielded a competitive lineup for the game as James Milner and Curtis Jones were given the nod.

Liverpool made a decent start to the game and played well in central midfield as Fabinho looked sharp. Napoli, too, started well and played with a good tempo going forward. Both teams attempted three shots apiece, with one on target. However, the Reds edged the visitors 52% to 48% on possession.

The hosts were ineffective in wide areas as they played Jones as a makeshift winger on the left flank. However, midfielders from either side cramped up the spaces and made it difficult for anyone to carve out an opening. This resulted in a tightly-contested first half as Liverpool and Napoli went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Liverpool were slow off the blocks for the second half as Napoli grabbed a goal in the 52nd minute via Leo Ostigard. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check and the scores remained level. Milner suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to grab the go-ahead goal. Liverpool left it late to score as Alex Meret saved Darwin Nunez's initial header but Mohamed Salah tapped in the rebound. Replays confirmed the ball had crossed the line as the hosts led 1-0 after 85 minutes. Nunez then scored to make it 2-0 with virtually the last kick of the game.

Liverpool secured a crucial win but still ended the group phase in second place behind Napoli. That said, let's take a look at how the Reds fared in this game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson was tested just once in the first period and made a comfortable save. He was called into action once more in the second half and made a good stop to earn his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold made a good start to the game and was effective on the attacking end. He played six accurate long balls and one key pass. He won four of his eight duels and made four tackles. He was booked for time-wasting in the second period after brining a second ball into the playing area.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Konate made a decent start to the game but was the first to be booked for a foul in the 36th minute. He won five of his 10 duels and made two clearances and one tackle. He also played one key pass and one accurate long ball.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk made a good start and distributed the ball effectively. He won four of his seven duels and made five clearances and one tackle. He also played two accurate long balls.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas looked lively going up and down the left flank. He won six of his 14 duels and made two tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes, three accurate crosses and two accurate long balls.

James Milner - 6.5/10

Milner played well in midfield and held his own. He won four of his eight duels and made two tackles and one interception. He was subbed off shortly after half-time due to an injury.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho had a decent game as he helped Liverpool control the central areas of the pitch. He completed 50 passes with 88% accuracy including two long balls. He also won three duels and made three interceptions.

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

Thiago played well and looked sharp on the ball. He played seven accurate long balls, won three duels and made four interceptions.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah looked lively going forward and was Liverpool's main threat in attack. He played three key passes and scored to make it 1-0 in the 85th minute.

Roberto Firmino - 6.5/10

Firmino made a slow start to the game as he was unable to find space between Napoli's lines as they marked him tightly.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones looked out of sorts out wide and was unable to get involved in Liverpool's moves. He failed to play a single cross or long ball and was subbed off midway through the second period.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott put in a good display as he played nearly the entire second period. He won all three of his duels and played one key pass. He also made two tackles, one clearance and one interception.

Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10

Nunez attempted a header which led to Salah's goal and then scored one himself as Liverpool snatched a late 2-0 win.

Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic & Calvin Ramsay - N/A

They came on in the dying embers of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant ratings.

