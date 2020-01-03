Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: 3 Reasons Why The Reds Won The Game

Liverpool FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Another year and another routine victory for Liverpool. Goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane handed the Reds a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield, enabling Jurgen Klopp's men to regain their 13 points advantage at the summit, which coupled with their outstanding fixture in effect means that they are on course for a first league title in three decades.

Despite losing the in-form Naby Keita to a groin injury in the warm-up, the hosts needed little time to stamp their authority in the fixture. Andrew Robertson was on hand to take advantage of a slip by George Baldock on the right flank before delivering an incisive cross that was finished one-time by Salah. From then on, it was largely cruise control for Liverpool and Sadio Mane made sure of the result in the 64th minute to give Liverpool a 19th win of the campaign.

With this win, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 37 league matches and have moved one step closer to ending their Premier League drought.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool won the game.

#1 Fortress Anfield

Anfield has become a fortress under Jurgen Klopp

By now, it should be fairly common knowledge that Anfield is one of the most solid fortresses in football, with Jurgen Klopp playing a key role in turning the iconic stadium into a formidable ground where Liverpool rarely loses.

The Reds currently boast the longest unbeaten home run in Europe's top five leagues, a run stretching 52 Premier League matches, with the last loss at Anfield in the league coming way back in April 2017 when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. For context, the last time Liverpool lost a league game at home, Antonio Conte was just about to win the Premier League with Chelsea.

It has been almost 1,000 days since the red half of Merseyside lost a home match and this has instilled a sense of near-invincibility at Anfield, with visiting clubs already defeated psychologically before the ball is kicked.

Given Liverpool's imperious record at home, it would have taken something extraordinary for Sheffield United to have left Anfield with anything and as it happened, the Blades became the latest in a long line of clubs to have left the stadium empty-handed.

