Liverpool 2-1 Norwich: 5 Talking Points | FA Cup 2021-22

Takumi Minamino's brace kept the dream of a quadruple alive for Liverpool as they got past a spirited Norwich side to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Despite making 10 changes from the starting XI which won the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, Liverpool expectedly dominated possession. It was a chance for the Reds to make use of their squad depth and fringe players like Kostas Tsimikas, Minamino and Curtis Jones did not disappoint.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 talking points from Liverpool's 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup.

#5 Liverpool's dream of a quadruple this season is well and truly alive

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

After winning the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp predictably played down talks of the possibility of a quadruple this season.

However, Liverpool are now just one match away from returning to Wembley again for the FA Cup. They also have a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan in their round-of-16 first leg UEFA Champions League title.

They are 6 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League at the moment but have a game in hand. They will also face off against the current champions on April 10 in what promises to be a blockbuster Premier League encounter.

With multiple trophies to challenge for and Jurgen Klopp's men in a strong position, it is definitely an exciting time to be a Liverpool fan.

#4 Kostas Tsimikas is one of the best back-up left-backs in the world

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Kostas Tsimikas has had to be extremely patient for his opportunites at Liverpool. But once again, the Greek international displayed his class with an enterprising display against Norwich.

The left-back had a major role to play in both Minamino's goals and his drive and energy kept the Norwich back-line honest throughout the game. Andy Robertson is arguably the best left-back in the world at the moment. In Kostas Tsimikas, the Reds probably have the best backup left-back in the world as well.

The 'Greek Scouser', as he is fondly known by Liverpool fans, is fast becoming a cult hero at Anfield.

#3 Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fail to make the most of their opportunity

Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League

Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain would have been disappointed to be an unused substitute during the Carabao Cup final. Given a starting role against Norwich, the English midfielder showed glimpses of his ability. However, the former Arsenal man did not do enough to leave a lasting impression.

At his best, Chamberlain is capable of offering something different to the rest of the Liverpool midfielders with his drive and shooting ability capable of unlocking stubborn defenses. He will have to make the most of such limited opportunities if he is to get more playing time this season.

Joe Gomez, on the other hand, is still trying to get back to his best after his long injury layoff last season. The 24-year-old was slightly rusty as a couple of misplaced passes almost led to a Norwich goal.

However, the young CB definitely has a bright future ahead of him and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt wait patiently for Gomez to get back to his best.

#2 James Milner shows how important he still is to Liverpool

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

The futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have taken center stage recently. However, another player whose contract situation needs to be sorted out is James Milner.

The 36-year-old star showed his versatality once again as he stepped in for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position and performed admirably. Jurgen Klopp has already spoken about wanting to renew Milner's contract for another year.

An important presence in the dressing room and still capable of some stellar performances on the pitch, Milner still has a lot to give to Liverpool.

#1 Takumi Minamino shows he is the man for cup competitions once again

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

It is fair to say that Takumi Minamino's move to Liverpool has not worked out as well as he thought it might have. However, this season, Minamino has shown that he is more than capable of performing a decent backup role for the club whenever he is called upon.

The Japan international played a major role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph, scoring 4 goals. He also already has 3 goals in just 3 appearances in the FA Cup so far.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Milner on Minamino: "He just carries on. Every single day he's at that level. He's brilliant in training, great temperament, no matter what's happening. You can rely on him, he keeps bagging goals and important goals as well." [ITV] Milner on Minamino: "He just carries on. Every single day he's at that level. He's brilliant in training, great temperament, no matter what's happening. You can rely on him, he keeps bagging goals and important goals as well." [ITV] https://t.co/j7XFjw4D0f

A versatile forward capable of playing across the forward line, Minamino arguably had his best game in a Liverpool shirt against Norwich, scoring two extremely well-taken goals. With 9 goals already, the 27-year-old forward is the fourth highest scorer for Liverpool this season, behind Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

He might not be the first name on the team sheet, but Minamino, more than anyone else, just shows how good Liverpool's squad depth is at the moment.

