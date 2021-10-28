5 best left-backs in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The evolution in football, including the Premier League, has affected every position. But the demands on the full-backs now have arguably seen the biggest impact.

Full-backs are now supposed to support the attack without sacrificing defensive solidity. They are among the fittest players in the sport, and the best full-backs are often among their team's best attackers.

Managers demand a lot from their full-backs. The Premier League boasts an incredible assortment of full-back talent, with some of the best players in the world playing in England.

On that note, here's a look at the five best left-backs in the Premier League this season.

#5 Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

It was slightly surprising to see Real Madrid sell Sergio Reguilon for £27 million to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, especially after the player's good loan spell with Sevilla.

Reguilon was close to joining Manchester United before eventually moving to Tottenham Hotspur. The Spain international was hailed as a smart signing for Spurs, given his abilities both offensively and defensively. Reguilon endured a quiet first season, though, but has started this season well.

The 24-year-old has overtaken Ben Davies as the team's starting left-back. Reguilon has made nine Premier League appearances this season, providing two assists. Real Madrid reportedly inserted a buy-back clause when they sold him to Spurs, so it will be interesting to see whether they activate that in the future.

#4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC vs Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marcos Alonso has often been criticised for lacking defensive nous, but few full-backs can match his attacking prowess.

Alonso was a surprise signing by Chelsea in 2016, as they paid Fiorentina nearly £21 million for his signature. Alonso is an excellent wing-back, a position where his defensive weakness is not exposed on a regular basis. The Spain international is a dead-ball specialist as well, and has often scored crucial goals for Chelsea.

The arrival of Ben Chilwell in 2020 for £45 million was supposed to reduce Alonso's minutes drastically. However, the 30-year-old continues to get regular minutes in the first team. This season, he has made six Premier League appearances, scoring one goal and providing as many assist.

