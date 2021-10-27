5 best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Games in the Premier League, arguably the most physical league in the world, are won and lost in midfield.

Some of the best midfielders in the game play in the Premier League for some of the biggest clubs in the world. A few teams boast an assortment of world-class midfielders, so managers have the luxury to pick and choose their personnel based on the opposition.

With such quality in the league, it is not always easy to pick the top midfielders. There have already been some world-class performances from various elite midfield players in the 2021-22 Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the five best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment:

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes was arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League last season, and he has enjoyed another excellent start this time around.

Manchester United are in crisis mode, but Fernandes has been one of their better performers. Since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2020 for nearly £57 million, Fernandes has established himself as the talisman of United. Highly creative and renowned for his drive and leadership, Fernandes has elevated the club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🔐 No player has made more key passes than Bruno Fernandes (34) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season 🔐 No player has made more key passes than Bruno Fernandes (34) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/aCY92ei5rH

The Portugal international has made nine Premier League appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Fernandes is already a firm fan-favourite among the Old Trafford faithful, and the 27-year old is well on his way to becoming a legend of the club.

#4 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Everton have kept a low profile this season so far, having endured a quiet transfer window followed by a fairly decent start to the season.

The departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid saw Everton appoint former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez as their manager. Fans of the club might not be too happy with his appointment, but one player who has hugely benefitted from Benitez's arrival is Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Abdoulaye Doucouré injury update. Everton midfielder will be back earlier than expected: he’s preparing his comeback in four/four and half weeks, after the international break. 🔵 #EFC Finally some good news for Rafa Benitez. Abdoulaye Doucouré injury update. Everton midfielder will be back earlier than expected: he’s preparing his comeback in four/four and half weeks, after the international break. 🔵 #EFCFinally some good news for Rafa Benitez.

Doucoure joined Everton from Watford in 2020 for nearly £20 million. An energetic and dynamic midfield presence, the 28-year-old has arguably been Everton's best player this season. The Frenchman is currently out injured, and Everton are clearly missing him. Doucoure has made eight league appearances this campaign, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

