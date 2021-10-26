Ranking the top 5 teams most likely to win the UEFA Champions League this season

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious European club competition in football, with some of the best teams in Europe taking part.

Every player dreams of playing in the Champions League, but very few are able to do so. The quality in the Champions League is like no other competition, and winning it is regarded as one of the greatest achievements in a player's career.

Some of the best players representing some of the biggest clubs in the world are playing in the tournament this time around, as is the case every year. On that note, here's a look at the five teams most likely to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint Germain vs RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) started the season as the favourites to win the Champions League, but are yet to hit top gear.

The Ligue 1 giants boast comfortably the best squad in Europe. Their attack consists of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, which, on paper, is the best in the world. They have talented players in every position, and a good mixture of experience and youth.

However, they have struggled to get going. They are top of the Ligue 1 table and their Champions League group, but their performances have been nothing to write home about. Messi is yet to hit his brilliant best, while Neymar has been disappointing as well. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is now under pressure, and one bad result could prove to be catastrophic for the Argentine.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea FC vs Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will be keen to retain their Champions League trophy, having won the competition last season.

In Thomas Tuchel, they have one of the best managers in the world. The addition of striker Romelu Lukaku solved a problematic position for the club on paper, although the Belgian has struggled in recent games. Chelsea's defence under Tuchel this season has been world-class, though.

Chelsea are among the favourites to lift the Premier League title as well. Given the talent they possess, they should be in and around the conversation for both competitions as the season progresses. Owner Roman Abramovich is known to be trigger-happy, and Tuchel certainly knows he is walking on thin ice despite his previous achievements.

